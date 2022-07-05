ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Injunction planned to go into effect against Florida’s 15 week abortion law

By Kristin Chase
WCJB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leon County judge, John Cooper, is expected block Florida’s new law that would restrict abortions from 24 weeks to 15 weeks. TV20 reported the injunction last week but it would not take effect until...

www.wcjb.com

Christina Germain
4d ago

The situation is different for every woman, and that woman should be supported medically and psychologically in her decision of her own body!

IN THIS ARTICLE
