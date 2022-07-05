Twin Cedars Not Concerned About Big Games In The Regional

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad has advanced to the class 1A Regional finals after a 4-1 victory over Highland on Friday night. The Sabers got a great pitching effort by Grace Bailey, who struck out nine and allowed just two hits. Offensively, the Sabers got production from Rylee Dunkin and Cristen Durian with two hits and an RBI while Brooke Roby drove in two. The Sabers will host Sigourney on Monday with the winner going to the State Tournament in Fort Dodge.
The class 4A #12 Knoxville Softball Squad will get its regional action underway tonight as the Panthers host Fairfield. Knoxville has had and will admit to having an up and down season. While the Panthers have spent most of the season ranked in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union top 15, they have not had it easy. Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the turning point of the season was a loss to Pella Christian, where not a lot went well, and it showed the players were ready to get things in order.
The Pella softball team faces a daunting road in the Class 4A regional semifinals as they travel to the presumed favorites to win the Class 4A state championship today. Top-ranked Winterset looms as the Huskies and their high powered offense aim to run to Fort Dodge, while the Dutch are hoping to pull off a major upset following a six-inning 14-4 victory over Oskaloosa.
The Indianola baseball team advanced to the Class 4A substate 7 semifinals Friday evening, with a 5-1 win over Ottumwa. Brady Blake and Kaden Ritchie combined to throw a one-hitter against the Bulldogs, who scored their lone run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Indians then followed up with five unanswered runs, with RBI hits from Kasey Carter and Blake in the second inning to take their first lead 2-1, then scored a run on a wild pitch, a solo home run by Blake, and an RBI sacrifice fly from Jack Strong in the next three innings.
Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars continues its trek through the class 1A softball regional tonight in the semi-finals against Highland. The Sabers controlled Tri-County on Wednesday night and while the scoreboard said dominating win, Coach Zack Dunkin knows his team can play better and will need to moving forward to get to where they want to go.
The Pella Christian softball team was unable to avoid the revenge of Van Meter Friday night, having their season came to a end with a 10-0 road loss in the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Bulldogs gained control of the game in the...
It was advantage Pella in the Class 3A Substate 7 baseball opening round in the Red Rock Rivalry renewed, as the Dutch knocked off Knoxville 8-2, as heard live on both 95.3 KNIA and the KRLS3 stream. Knoxville opened with a tally in the top of the 1st inning, only...
Area class 3A baseball squads will start their sub-state play tonight and it just happens that the two 3A clubs are playing each other when the Red Rock Rivalry gets a 2nd chapter for 2022. Knoxville took the regular season game over Pella back on May 27th winning 2-0. The Panthers got a two hit shutout from Beau Leisure and halted a Pella squad that was at the time outscoring its opponents 64-12. Since then the Panthers won a share of the South Central Conference championship, and Pella rebounded to go 20-14 and finish 11-10 in the Little Hawkeye Conference, good enough for 4th. Knoxville Catcher Hayden Hatch tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, catching tonight’s starter Beau Leisure has been fun this year and he hopes the rest of his teammates step up to have a repeat performance of the regular season.
The Pleasantville softball team fell to Grundy Center 9-1 Wednesday night. In a low-scoring game, Grundy Center blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning with seven runs to put the game out of reach. Pleasantville ends the season 12-17 overall.
The Pella Christian softball team used a three-run third inning to climb out of an early hole and defeat Colfax-Mingo 5-3 in a regional playoff game heard live on 92.1 KRLS Wednesday. The host Tigerhawks gained the early advantage, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the first...
The annual Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance golf outing returns on Friday, August 19th. Mary Mansfield with the PACE Alliance says members and their guests are invited to 18 holes of regular play golf with hole contests for cash prices, with a portion of the proceeds going to Pella Community Ambulance. Find registration details here.
It is another night of sprint car racing at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. As the month of July moves forward, more visitors will descend on the track to gear up for Nationals. The points race in the 410s has Brian Brown at the top. He is scheduled to run at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. The 360 points gap closed significantly with Terry McCarl’s win last week and the Pro Sprints are still anyone’s race in the top five. Live coverage will be a bit different this week. Live Track Side will not change at 5:00 on KNIA. However, Race Nights Live, due to high school softball coverage, will start on kniakrls.com KRLS3 at seven, and then will be joined in progress following the Knoxville and Fairfield softball game on 95.3 KNIA.
New Central College Women’s Basketball Coach Moran Lonning is adding a familiar face to her staff. Essance Porter, who played at Simpson College during Lonning’s tenure there as assistant coach, will serve as the Central women’s junior varsity coach. A 2022 Simpson graduate, Porter came off the bench, appearing in 13 games last season and averaging 3.2 points. Porter served as a student instructor for four Simpson women’s basketball camps and was also a summer YMCA camp leader in Waco, Texas.
The Knoxville Baseball Squad has completed a 20-12 season and will take on Pella in the first round of the class 3A substate on Friday. Derek Cardwell talked with Niko Lacona and Hayden Hatch about the season and their thoughts on Friday’s game on the Radio Sports Page Wednesdays at 6:00pm and Thursdays at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features new Simpson College Director of Sport Performance Sam Schmitz about training in the offseason, how to work out efficiently, and advice to younger athletes. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
The Knoxville Booster Club will hold its annual fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, August 20, at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Knoxville. Barry Smith of the Knoxville Booster Club spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the tournament. “This is our fourth year holding the tournament. This year’s tournament will be on...
The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is less than two weeks away, taking place in late July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event, and it serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open. For more information, click below.
The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returns this weekend to support local cross country teams. The tradition returns on Saturday, July 9th at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. The event supports the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams. Race day walk-ins are welcome. The cost for both the 5K and 10K is $25 per participant and $20 for groups of four or larger. Find registration details here: https://runsignup.com/RACE/IA/PELLA/REDROCKBALLOONFEST5K10K.
The Arthur J. Bosch Endowment is providing six Central College students the opportunity to undertake summer research projects as Bosch Undergraduate Summer Research Fellows. The endowment provides financial support for undergraduate students to engage in professional research opportunities with faculty during the summer in preparation for graduate school or a chosen career. Bosch Fellows receive a stipend and housing support during the summer to support their research.
An Ottumwa woman won a $30,000 prize recently, according to the Iowa Lottery. According to the Iowa Lottery, Natalie Rivas won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Adventure” scratch game. Rivas purchased her winning ticket at Fine Liquor & Tobacco on Albia Road in Ottumwa.
