Astros' Yordan Alvarez walks off the Royals with a homer to center field

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
Mitch White and José Ureña provided an unexpected pitchers’ duel as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies, 2-1, in walk-off fashion. Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, the Rockies called on Daniel Bard looking to get the game into extra innings but he was quickly greeted with a leadoff single from Cody Bellinger.
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team. According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day." Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in...
A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani takes a scoreless streak of 21 2/3 innings to the mound when he starts at Miami. Ohtani (7-4, 2.63 ERA) has won four consecutive starts, allowing just one run in that span. He's struck out 101 in 74 innings this year.
The worst-case scenario for Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez in the field happened last week when he collided with shortstop Jeremy Pena while both tracked a popup in the eighth inning against the New York Mets. The Astros were without Alvarez and his MVP-caliber bat for two games while he...
Comments / 0