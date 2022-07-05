ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Fair returns

By Peg McNichol
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland County Fair returns to Springfield Oaks County Park July 8 through 17. County fairs have been a summertime staple of American life for more than 200 years, according to the Michigan Association of Fairs & Exhibitions, founded in 1885. Lisa Reiff, MAFE’s executive director, is both professionally and...

