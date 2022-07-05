Oakland County Fair returns

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has closed a number of beaches due to contamination. Officials say the closure follows this week’s storms churning the waters, creating high levels of bacteria. As of Wednesday, a total of 15 beaches are either closed or under an advisory. Two beaches in Oakland County have closed — Sylvan Lake in Ferndale and Crooked Lake in Independence Oaks County Park. In Washtenaw County, state officials have closed Independence Lake. The St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County is under a contamination advisory. In addition, the beaches in Porcupine Mountains State Park and Ontonagon Township Park are also closed. Click here for a full list of closure and advisories. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO