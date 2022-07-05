ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Fire crews save burning Pittsfield apartment building

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRmga_0gV4xacs00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The Pittsfield Fire Department was called out to 91/93 Orchard Street for a reported structure fire around 10 p.m. Monday. While on their way to the scene, fire crews were told that children could be trapped inside the building. A second alarm was struck, bringing all on-duty firefighters to the scene.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

When they arrived, fire crews could see heavy fire and smoke venting from the front of the two-and-a-half story, wood-frame structure. Firefighters then began a coordinated effort, battling fire, conducting aggressive searches, securing water supplies, and checking for fire extension.

Thankfully, no occupants were found during the searches and the blaze was brought under control within an hour and a half. 91/93 Orchard Street is a three-unit apartment complex.

Crews fight fire at Mohawk Terrace Apartments in Halfmoon

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the occupants with temporary living arrangements.

The building suffered fire, smoke, and water damage that was mostly contained to one apartment. The other two apartments sustained heavy smoke damage. The building is salvageable, according to fire officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Great Barrington firefighters rescue man under dump truck

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Great Barrington Fire Department rescued a man underneath an overturned dump truck at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a social media post by Great Barrington Fire Department, the Great Barrington Fire Department along with Southern Berkshire Ambulance and Great Barrington Police were called for a report of a vehicle that had overturned onto a person on Burning Tree Road in Great Barrington.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
104.5 The Team

Massive Fire in Rensselaer County, Smoke can be Seen for Miles

Update 5:26pm: Fire crews say the blaze began in a nearby barn and spread to surrounding buildings. Three barns burned down and part of a house close to the barn was also badly damaged. The barns had to be leveled by an excavator. Fire fighters have yet to say the cause of the blaze, but did say there were propane tanks on fire in one of the barns when they arrived.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsfield, MA
Accidents
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Police identify victim from Central Ave fatal crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night on Central Avenue. Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. Police say a pedestrian had been struck by a van and then crashed into a building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Structure Fire#Heavy Fire#Terrace#Accident#Mohawk Terrace Apartments#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
iBerkshires.com

Motorcyclist Cited in Sunday Accident in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A Vermont motorcyclist was cited for following too closely after a colision with a car at the corner of Simonds Road and Sand Springs Road on Sunday, according to Williamstown Police. Richard Sargent of Sunderland, Vt., was traveling south on Simonds Road (Route 7) on a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Construction to begin on 2 heavily-traveled Chicopee roads

CHICOPEE — Road resurfacing projects are scheduled to begin on Monday on two heavily traveled city roads. The work will be done on Granby Road and Buckley Boulevard. Motorists are recommended to find alternative routes when possible and expect delays during the duration of the projects, said Michael Pise, chief of staff for Mayor John L. Vieau.
CHICOPEE, MA
WRGB

Fire does extensive damage at Halfmoon apartment complex

HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — Numerous people are displaced from their homes on this Fourth of July following a large apartment fire in Saratoga County. The fire broke out around 1:00 PM at the Mohawk Terrace apartments in Halfmoon. At least three residents were rescued by fire fighters. It is believed that all 36 units in the building may not be salvageable. An engineer is reportedly looking into the structure.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy