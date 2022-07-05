Fire crews save burning Pittsfield apartment building

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The Pittsfield Fire Department was called out to 91/93 Orchard Street for a reported structure fire around 10 p.m. Monday. While on their way to the scene, fire crews were told that children could be trapped inside the building. A second alarm was struck, bringing all on-duty firefighters to the scene.

When they arrived, fire crews could see heavy fire and smoke venting from the front of the two-and-a-half story, wood-frame structure. Firefighters then began a coordinated effort, battling fire, conducting aggressive searches, securing water supplies, and checking for fire extension.

Thankfully, no occupants were found during the searches and the blaze was brought under control within an hour and a half. 91/93 Orchard Street is a three-unit apartment complex.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the occupants with temporary living arrangements.

The building suffered fire, smoke, and water damage that was mostly contained to one apartment. The other two apartments sustained heavy smoke damage. The building is salvageable, according to fire officials.

