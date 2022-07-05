City Market shootings a crisis for city officials

When I was a young man, oh so long ago, I spent many a late night in City Market.

The newspaper office was around the corner on Bay Street back then, and when we sportswriters put the section to bed around 1 a.m., we'd head over to what was then Malone's or Bar Bar or one of the other watering holes to unwind.

Never once did I feel unsafe.

Nowadays, I don't know that I'd visit the area after 10 p.m., as City Market and the surrounding streets seem to attract too many young men eager to settle disputes with firearms.

City officials need to take action. Mayor Van Johnson floated the idea of a curfew last week after four people were injured in an altercation. This weekend, two more were shot. I expect the curfew to be top of mind for the mayor again when he holds his weekly presser later today.

— Written by Opinion Columnist Adam Van Brimmer. Contact him at avanbrimmer@SavannahNow.com and follow him on Twitter @SavannahOpinion. Read more posts like this in the Savannah Town Square Facebook group.