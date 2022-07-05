ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Morning News

City Market shootings a crisis for city officials

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpxX3_0gV4x10o00

When I was a young man, oh so long ago, I spent many a late night in City Market.

The newspaper office was around the corner on Bay Street back then, and when we sportswriters put the section to bed around 1 a.m., we'd head over to what was then Malone's or Bar Bar or one of the other watering holes to unwind.

Never once did I feel unsafe.

Nowadays, I don't know that I'd visit the area after 10 p.m., as City Market and the surrounding streets seem to attract too many young men eager to settle disputes with firearms.

City officials need to take action. Mayor Van Johnson floated the idea of a curfew last week after four people were injured in an altercation. This weekend, two more were shot. I expect the curfew to be top of mind for the mayor again when he holds his weekly presser later today.

For more opinions like these, subscribe to SavannahNow.com, the online edition of the Savannah Morning News. You'll find a variety of commentaries and letters from a cross-section of Savannah area and Georgia opinion makers, and you'll be supporting local journalism as the same time.

Scroll down for some of the week's best opinion columns. The Commute and Difference Makers podcasts are on a holiday hiatus and will return soon. Find archived episodes at Apple Podcasts and Spotify by searching for "The Commute with @SavannahOpinion" and "Savannah Difference Makers."

— Written by Opinion Columnist Adam Van Brimmer. Contact him at avanbrimmer@SavannahNow.com and follow him on Twitter @SavannahOpinion. Read more posts like this in the Savannah Town Square Facebook group.

Comments / 4

Related
wtoc.com

City Market workers react to curfew signs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Owners of a popular area in Downtown Savannah are taking matters into their own hands. City Market is technically private property. A group owns the buildings and leases some of the public rights of way, which include sidewalks from the city. This allows them to make...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City Market installs signs placing curfew on those under 21

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big change is coming to Savannah’s City Market, after the area was marked by shootings two weekends in a row. Signs are posted, likely as of Friday, saying very clearly anyone under-21 will not be allowed on City Market’s property after 11 p.m. It also says for all hours of the day - no loitering and no guns on property.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Commission approves over $3 million for deck collapse repair

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commission approved putting millions of dollars towards fixing a partial deck collapse at the Trade Center Landing for the ferry boat service on Hutchinson Island. The area where the deck collapsed near the Savannah Convention Center is mostly blocked off. Crews still haven’t...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Podcasts#Spotify
wtoc.com

Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall has certainly seen better days. “I’m just amazed at how there’s nothing here hardly anymore. It’s such a wonderful spot, great location. I just don’t know what’s it going to do to turn things around,” said John Guillot, who’s been coming to the mall for 30 years.
Grice Connect

Statesboro City Council Approves Budget | Overview of City Council actions

Statesboro City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The meeting followed a work session and both included heavy agendas. We have covered a few of the items addressed in the worksession and council meetings already. This is an overview of all city business covered at the council meeting. You can review the agenda and supporting documents by clicking here.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Bradwell Park reopens in downtown Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Bradwell Park, in the heart of downtown Hinesville, is now officially open to foot traffic. City officials say this project has been more than a year in the making. City engineer Paul Simonton says the park was created with the environment in mind. It features permeable...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

From dead roaches and mold to the perfect 100: Chatham County food service report from June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eating out? You might want to check the restaurant’s inspection score on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website beforehand. Locally, Chatham County Environmental Health Services ensures food service businesses are operating successfully by inspecting them. They make sure all of the food code rules are followed and educate those who have issues coming into compliance.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Wreck reported near newly opened Islands Expressway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. This morning, the WJCL 22 News crew is reporting a wreck close to the newly opened Islands Expressway Bridge. The wreck is on the Causton Bluff side of the brand-new bridge. Heavy traffic delays are expected.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen shot dead on Shellbark Way Thursday morning

This story was originally published on July 7. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage girl was shot dead Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened on Shellbark Way around 12:30 a.m. Mercedes Contreras, 18, was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of her life-threatening injuries. Contreras has died […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Real estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall is for sale, according to the real estate website Ten-X. According to the post, the online auction begins Aug. 8 and runs through Aug. 11. Right now, the starting rate is at $2.5 million. City of Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee confirmed the Savannah...
wtoc.com

Daniel Defense CEO asked to testify at hearing about gun violence

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The CEO of Daniel Defense, a gun manufacturer in Bryan County, has been asked to testify at a government hearing about gun violence. According to a document on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s website, Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel has been asked to speak at a July 20 hearing. Daniel is one of three CEOs of three manufacturers of AR-15 type rifles that have been invited to speak.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Body found on the beach on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found on a Tybee Island beach on Thursday. The Tybee Island Police Department said the body was that of a man in his 70s visiting here on vacation. Police were called to the scene on 19th street and Fisherman’s walk by someone...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy