ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Library hosts summer reading events & programs designed to make learning fun

By Alice Mannette, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvCMW_0gV4wzue00

For a child, visiting the Salina Public Library is more than about checking out a book. It’s where many children look forward to visiting during the summer, both for its programs and to see a familiar face.

Three-year-old Gus is notorious for running up to the Salina Public Library’s (301 W. Elm St.) counter excitedly. It’s where he, and children like him, receive a friendly welcome from staff who know their first names and remember the books they like to read.

“Gus is a big reader, so he enjoys going and picking out new books to bring home,” said his mother, Ashley Mills. "All the librarians know him, they really do get to know him and make him feel special.”

The reward is seeing how excited the children are to be at the library, said Marcus Petty, the head of marketing.

“There are very few feelings that match when you see the joy they have, it’s unbridled enthusiasm and curiosity,” he said.

Youth and adults alike can keep their reading skills sharp by reading or listening to a book and completing a form in person and online. The submission enters them in a weekly contest for a chance to earn a prize. Children who reach their reading program’s goal, get their photos displayed on the library’s wall and receive social media recognition.

Katie Snapp’s 9-year-old son Braxton appreciates discovering new chapter books to read.

“I like that it keeps him reading," Snapp said. "It’s fun for him. I love that the librarians are always there to help us out.”

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program incentivizes young readers to log books they’ve read and to eventually earn a t-shirt and certificate to celebrate their hard work.

Petty and his staff make sure the fun continues. There are several age-appropriate programs available when school is not in session.

“We have a full slate of ongoing programming scheduled for kids ages six months to high school age," he said. "We try to do our best to combat the Summer Slide.”

The library is hosting Book Worms & Water Bugs at Centennial Park from 10:15 - 11 a.m. on July 11. Kids from early childhood to age 5 are welcome to attend. No registration is required for the event that includes storytime, music and playtime at the splash pad.

Ongoing programs such as Lego® Club, Gaming, Tech Club, and Anime Club ensure that youth always have a fun atmosphere and new challenges to experience at the library. Youth technology programs give children the chance to learn coding and 3D design.

A full events schedule is available on the library’s website and can be filtered by age group from early childhood to adulthood.

For the parents of children who love the library and its programs, it’s equally rewarding for them.

“The library has helped me and the other moms around the community to get connected,” said Mills. She encourages other parents to sign their kids up for the library’s programs.

“Go for it, it’s inexpensive and fun. You don’t have anything to lose,” she said.

Snapp, a parent of two boys under the age of nine loves that her kids take advantage of opportunities to play learning games and connect with friends at the library.

“I just love our library," she said. "It’s a happy place.”

Library Summer Reading Book Suggestions

Picture Books for Pre-Readers

"Paletero Man" by Lucky Diaz

"I’m a Little Ice Cream" Truck by Margery Cuyler

"Pool Party" by Amy Duchene

"My Friend Ben and the Big Race" by Charles Beyl

"Millions of Maxes" by Meg Wolitzer

"I'm Growing Great" by Mechal Renee Roe

"Grumpy Monkey" by Suzanne Long

1st and 2nd Graders

"Elephant and Piggie series" by Mo Willems

"Jack series" by Mac Barnett

"Do You Like My Bike? (Hello, Hedgehog!)" by Norm Feuti

"New Shark in Town" by Davy Ocean

"Magic Tree House, series" by Mary Pope Osborne

"Mac Undercover (Kid Spy #1)" by Mac Barnett

"Dory Fantasmagory" by Abby Hanlon

3rd-6th Graders

"The Last Kids on Earth" (series) by Max Brallier

"Guts" by Raina Telgemeier

"The One and Only Bob" by Katherine Applegate

"Pie in the Sky" by Remy Lai

"Restart" by Gordon Korman

"The Watsons Go to Birmingham" by Christopher Paul Curtis

"Wings of Fire" (series) by Tui T. Sutherland

"The Girl Who Drank the Moon" by Kelly Barnhill

"Ali Cross" by James Patterson

"Coraline" by Neil Gaiman

"Becoming Muhammad Ali" by James Patterson and Kwame Alexander

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salina, KS
Entertainment
City
Reading, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Willems
Person
Raina Telgemeier
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Meg Wolitzer
Person
Gordon Korman
Person
Kwame Alexander
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

690
Followers
560
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy