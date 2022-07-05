Guest Commentary: What’s Next for Innovation in Davis? (Part 1 of 3)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hundreds of protesters walked onto Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento and blocked traffic on Fourth of July morning. The protesters were part of the “Bans Off Our Bodies” march that happened at the California State Capitol earlier in the day. The protesters say they wanted to highlight the impact happening to women’s rights this Independence Day in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Many of us here are gathered to protest the religious takeover of the United States,” said Carlos Michaud, one of the protesters. Around noontime, the protesters marched up the onramp onto the freeway. A large group was then able to block traffic for a time. Traffic backed up through downtown Sacramento on both sides of I-5. Officers were eventually able to move the protesters off of the freeway. Sacramento police said the protesters eventually started moving through the streets of downtown after coming off the freeway, impacting traffic again. The group ended their march on the west steps of the State Capitol.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO