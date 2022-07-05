ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Guest Commentary: What’s Next for Innovation in Davis? (Part 1 of 3)

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The failure of Measure H can be a good thing” …is strange sentiment to hear from someone who was a vocal supporter of measure H. Yet in many ways it is true. Entrepreneurs look at failures as opportunities: opportunities to learn, to grow, and to take some piece of feedback that...

www.davisvanguard.org

davisvanguard.org

Commentary: Reconceptualizing Innovation As Filling Internal Job Needs

Davis, CA – If I had to list what I think are the biggest problems facing Davis they would be in some order: lack of affordable housing, declining enrollment of K-12 due to lack of housing opportunities for family, unsustainable revenue for the cities, and lack of job opportunities outside of university employment. Where those actually fall in rank order perhaps depends on when you ask me.
DAVIS, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Where Have All the Babies Gone?

Davis has been gradually losing its innate college town character. The level of civility in civic discourse continues its decline, as demonstrated in the recent Measure H campaign. The 1960 – 70s mid-western ethos that prospered when Davis and UCD set out on their mutually aligned growth paths has deteriorated with urban-like political fighting. The midwestern neighborly values that were once well established have given way to a divisive approach to community engagement. In housing development discussions, the person you disagree with is characterized as evil, dishonest, a liar, etc. Why? In part because Davis’s 40 years of restrictive housing and growth policies has spawned and feeds unintended and unnecessary discord with little visible, offsetting benefits.
DAVIS, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

City launches residential, organic waste program

The city of Elk Grove on July 1 launched its residential, organic recycling program. This program began through Senate Bill (SB) 1383, which requires Californians to separate their food wastes, food-soiled wastes and green wastes into organic waste carts. Nathan Arechiga, the city’s residential recycling coordinator, spoke about some of...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Affordable housing complex opens in Sacramento for low-income LGBTQ seniors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the corner of 16th and F Streets in Sacramento's Lavender Heights district is a new housing complex called "Lavender Courtyard by Mutual Housing." The 53-unit community focuses on serving low-income LGBTQ seniors. Residents started moving into the apartments in May, and organizers say there is already a waitlist.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Republic Services raising garbage rates in Elk Grove

Republic Services sent out an email advising customers in Elk Grove that rates are going up. Dear Valued Customer,Starting July 1, 2022, the rates for collection and disposal of recycling, garbage and organic waste will increase. Republic Services® looks forward to continuing our high level of services for Elk Grove residents.
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Celebrities born in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to movies, Sacramento is one of the least talked about cities. There aren’t many set in Sacramento and there are barely any fictional characters from the city either. However, there are a few notable actors that have a relation to the capital of California. Here is a list of celebrities who are from Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

This Sacramento Trail Was Named One of the Best in America

When you think of trails in Northern California, you probably think of places like Tahoe, Mount Shasta, Yosemite and the redwoods. But one urban trail is getting national attention recently, and it deserves every bit of it. USA Today listed its 10 Best Recreational Trails in America and the Jedediah...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Go inside the Holbrooke Hotel

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley is a great place for a weekend hike, wine tasting, and even a little shopping in historic downtown. And if you don’t want to leave, you don’t have to. You can just check into a 170-year-old hotel that’s also a historic landmark.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Safe Credit Union – West Roseville

SAFE Credit Union provides credit cards, mortgages, commercial lending, auto loans, investing & retirement planning, checking and business banking. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. Roseville Today is NOT AFFILIATED with yellow books, print or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Pastor, Healer ‘Called’ To New Service

Rev. Alice Baber-Banks is preparing to deliver the last sermon she’ll give at the church she co-founded, but for her, it’s not so much an ending as it is a new chapter in an already fruitful journey. The OBSERVER sat down with the area pastor and former nurse...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kubaradio.com

Wildfire Updates Including Yuba County Rices Fire

(Yuba & Nevada County, CA) – Cal Fire has not updated the Rices Fire since yesterday morning at 7:03, at which time, it was 85% contained at 904 acres with one structure destroyed and 520 threatened. No injuries reported, and while evacuation orders, warnings and advisories remain in Nevada County, they have all been lifted in Yuba County.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Protesters March Onto I-5 Through Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hundreds of protesters walked onto Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento and blocked traffic on Fourth of July morning. The protesters were part of the “Bans Off Our Bodies” march that happened at the California State Capitol earlier in the day. The protesters say they wanted to highlight the impact happening to women’s rights this Independence Day in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Many of us here are gathered to protest the religious takeover of the United States,” said Carlos Michaud, one of the protesters. Around noontime, the protesters marched up the onramp onto the freeway. A large group was then able to block traffic for a time. Traffic backed up through downtown Sacramento on both sides of I-5. Officers were eventually able to move the protesters off of the freeway. Sacramento police said the protesters eventually started moving through the streets of downtown after coming off the freeway, impacting traffic again. The group ended their march on the west steps of the State Capitol.
SACRAMENTO, CA

