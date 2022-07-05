SPORTS: Mets Top Reds; Braves Hold Off Cards; Brewers Over Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — About an hour before addressing the packed house at Citi Field, a concentrated Keith Hernandez stared in deep study at his index cards in a mostly empty interview room — his big brother sitting just a step away. Always prepared. Always a pro. Always with Gary by his side. A rock-steady leader for the New York Mets’ last championship team, Hernandez received a rare honor Saturday when the club retired his No. 17 jersey before a game against the Miami Marlins. “This is just a great moment for me. I never dreamed I’d be here this long, in the organization,” Hernandez said from a podium between the pitcher’s mound and second base. “I am absolutely humbled and proud that my number will be up in the rafters for eternity.”

QUEENS, NY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO