SPORTS: Mets Top Reds; Braves Hold Off Cards; Brewers Over Cubs
4 days ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor homered, helping the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4. Taijuan Walker struck out nine in six innings as NL East- leading New York earned its second straight win after a stretch of four...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Saturday. Pittsburgh was held to one hit through six innings by Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff before erasing a three-run deficit in the seventh. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman opened with singles. Oneil Cruz sliced an RBI double to left, making it 3-1 and chasing Woodruff. Brad Boxberger (3-2) came on and got pinch-hitter Bryan Reynolds on a called third strike. Pirates manager Derek Shelton was ejected by home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz after arguing the call. Newman alertly scored from third on a fly out to left when the throw in got away from Boxberger. Gamel then drove a 2-0 pitch 397 feet to left-center for his fourth homer to put Pittsburgh ahead.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramírez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for an impressive first homer of his career and the Cleveland Guardians stopped a five-game skid, roughing up the Kansas City Royals 13-1 Saturday. The Guardians totaled a season-high 23 hits and led 11-0 after four innings. Amed Rosario homered off Royals center fielder Michael Taylor in a two-run ninth. Triston McKenzie (6-6) tossed six scoreless innings of three-hit ball with four strikeouts and five walks. Ramírez had an RBI single in the first and hit a two-run drive in the second — it was his 17th homer of the season but first since June 10 as he’s been dealing with an ailing thumb ligament. He leads the AL with 66 RBIs.
NEW YORK (AP) — About an hour before addressing the packed house at Citi Field, a concentrated Keith Hernandez stared in deep study at his index cards in a mostly empty interview room — his big brother sitting just a step away. Always prepared. Always a pro. Always with Gary by his side. A rock-steady leader for the New York Mets’ last championship team, Hernandez received a rare honor Saturday when the club retired his No. 17 jersey before a game against the Miami Marlins. “This is just a great moment for me. I never dreamed I’d be here this long, in the organization,” Hernandez said from a podium between the pitcher’s mound and second base. “I am absolutely humbled and proud that my number will be up in the rafters for eternity.”
BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 Saturday for their first seven-game winning streak in five years. Angels manager Phil Nevin returned following a 10-game suspension. He exchanged lineup cards before the game with...
The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 88-78 on Saturday at Cox Pavilion to open its five-game stint at Las Vegas Summer League. Here are some observations from the Heat’s win in Las Vegas:. ▪ The Heat used a starting lineup of Kyle Allman Jr., Javonte Smart, Haywood Highsmith,...
LAS VEGAS — Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey left the floor during the first quarter of Saturday's NBA Summer League game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards after suffering a right ankle injury. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was off to a hot...
