Morristown family farm has grown for over a century

Calves each poke their heads out and moo, indicating it’s time for their dinner. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com) By COLTON KEMP colton.kemp@apgsomn.com

A group of dairy cows lined up against the automated milking machines on Saemrow farms. They’ve done this three times a day, every day, since they were old enough to produce milk.

“They know where to go,” said Ron Saemrow, who owns and operates the farm alongside his brothers, Gordon, Wayne and Keith and their families.

The farm was always a family farm, according to Ron. Saemrow Farm has been in their family for over a century.

The American story of the Saemrow family started when Charles Saemrow’s mother and step-father decided to move from Germany to Morristown in the late 1800s. Charles Saemrow knew nothing about American life in the 19th century, nor did he have a full grasp on the English language.

The cows on the Saemrow farm know where to go when it’s time to be milked. They neatly file into place against the machines. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

By working for local farmers and at Speckeen’s Grocery and Dry Goods, he learned how to speak English and how to farm.

Once he’d saved up some money, he bought 100 acres of land near Morristown for $2,500 from William Eddy. The Saemrow farm had officially begun.

A little over a century later, the 100 acres has grown to 2,500 acres of farmland of crops, cows and turkeys.

The Seamrow family is being recognized for its agricultural work and community support by Rice County. The Saemrows were named Rice County Farm Family of the Year by the local Extension committee.

The Seamrows will be honored a breakfast during the Rice County Fair on July 20 and at Minnesota Farmfest on Aug. 4.

The Saemrow Farm grows over 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, alfalfa and grass hay.

They are also contract growers for Jennie-O turkeys. And they have about 800 cows.

“We’re probably milk about 100 cows an hour,” he said. “Three times a day, every day, we get the cows in here to be milked.”

The men running the milking machines on the afternoon of June 23 Hispanic. One of the men spoke no English, just like Charles when he moved to America.

Lisa Saemrow bottle-feeds a week-old calf. They get about 3 quarts of fresh milk for each meal. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Lisa Saemrow, Keith’s daughter., spends her day tending to the calves at the farm. The calves typically are born weighing about 85 pounds. As they grow, Lisa spends her time bottle-feeding the newborns with their 3 quarts of milk per meal and refilling the juvenile’s feeding bowls.

Another member of the Saemrow staff who enjoys tending to the calves is Marian: mother of Ron and his brothers. Even though she’s lived in Morristown for nearly 100 years, she’s not gotten tired of helping out on the farm.

Rodrigo Sucuc-Tocay wipes off a cow’s utters before attaching the milker. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Beyond their own acres, the Saemrows are being honored for their involvement in their communities and the agricultural community.

Saemrows have served as 4H advisors and been leaders in the Rice County American Dairy Association, 40 Square Cooperative and other agricultural organizations, according to an announcement from the University of Minnesota Extension.

Locally Saemrows also have served as youth athletic coaches, Sunday school teachers, school board member, volunteer firefighters and more.

“The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities,” Bev Durgan, the dean of the University, said in a statement.