ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inmate Missing From Omaha Facility

kfornow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFOR NEWS July 5, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha. 50 year old, John Strickland, left the facility Monday without authorization. He removed the electronic monitoring device...

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 3

Related
klkntv.com

Inmate returns to Lincoln corrections center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate returned to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Friday, the same day that she was reported missing. At about 5:50 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a press release that Rebecca Johnson, 37, did not report to her work assignment.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Two Omaha Escapees Back In Custody

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Omaha Police arrest 50-year-old John Strickland after a corrections staff member spotted him near 16th and Farnam Streets. Corrections says Strickland is accused of leaving the Community Corrections - Omaha on Monday and removing his electronic monitoring device. He is serving a three...
OMAHA, NE
police1.com

Neb. deputy dies of medical issue after making arrest

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a deputy who died in the line of duty on June 22. Deputy Jeff Hermanson, 45, began to feel ill shortly after arresting a stolen car suspect, according to KETV. Hermanson was rushed to the hospital where he died from a heart issue, the report said.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

LPD finds missing 40-year-old woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police found a missing 40-year-old woman on Saturday. LPD said on twitter that they have located 40-year-old Monica McDonald. Monica has been returned home and is safe.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfor News##The Nebraska State Patrol#Ndcs
kfornow.com

Missing Inmate Arrested After Being Spotted By NDCS Staff Member

(KFOR NEWS July 7, 2022) An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department. John Strickland was spotted Wednesday morning by a staff person from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) in the area of 16th and Farnam Street in Omaha. That staff person contacted authorities and waited until Strickland was taken into custody. Strickland left CCC-O on July 4, 2022.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after north Omaha shooting leaves one injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Law enforcement is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one person injured in Omaha. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the reported gunfire was the result of an ongoing feud between neighbors. The shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Kimberly Lane. Officials said...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Supreme Court Rejects Keadle's Appeal

(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court rejects an appeal from the man convicted of murdering a Peru State College student 12 years ago.. The state's high court rejected Joshua Keadle (KEY-dull)'s appeal Friday. Keadle had argued that evidence presented at trial did not go far enough to prove that 19-year-old Tyler Thomas was murdered. In rejecting the appeal, the court cited another Omaha case in which the victim’s body had never been found. In that case, the jury found Christopher Edwards guilty — also of second-degree murder — in the death of Jessica O’Grady.
News Channel Nebraska

Missing Sarpy County teen listed as runaway

OMAHA, Neb. -- Sarpy County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday that a teen has been missing since June 12. The Sheriff's Office said that 16-year-old Nathan Johnson went missing on June 12, when it was reported that he ran away. Authorities said that Johnson left his resident between 4:00...
WOWT

Man accused in fatal Omaha shooting denied bond, trial moves forward

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of second-degree murder had his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Court Friday. Omaha Police say Daniel Atherton, 25, was arrested in May after shooting Clinton Brownlee, 39. Officers responded to the shooting near 65th and Ames Ave. According to an affidavit, Atherton allegedly...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: One of two robbery suspects arrested

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department Robbery Unit has arrested 30-year-old Jorge R. Lopez for the robbery of Ground Floor Guitars, 4009 Farnam Street which happened on Friday, July 1, 2022. OPD said Lopez has been charged with five counts of robbery. According to officials, a second suspect is...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Authorities said Deonte Hill was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022, he left CCC-O on March 21, 2022. Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019. He...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Two People Arrested Related to Burglary at an East Lincoln Restaurant

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–A burglary appears to have been an inside job at an east Lincoln restaurant and has landed two people in jail. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Friday said officers were called to Buffalo Wings and Rings just off of 68th and “O” shortly before 9am Thursday about the burglary. Officers got permission from the owner to look over security video, which showed someone, later identified as the kitchen manager, 35-year-old Timothy Newsom, returning after hours and turning off the security system. A suspected accomplice, 31-year-old Jessica Roman, is then seen going into the restaurant.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest first suspect in armed robbery at guitar store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested one of two men who allegedly robbed four people at a Blackstone District guitar store. Jorge R. Lopez, 30, will face five counts of robbery, according to an OPD report. Police said his arrest photo will not be released since a second person is still at-large and the robbery remains under investigation.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'It sounded like an explosion': Car crashes into Omaha house

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

81-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. -- According to officials with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 81-year-old Charles Kays has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to an NDCS press release, Kays' sentence began on June 15, 2011. He was serving a sentence of 16 years and eight months to 20 years on charges out of Douglas County that included first degree sexual assault on a child and two counts of third degree sexual assault on a child.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Juvenile gun scare Wednesday night at Westroads Mall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say there was a gun scare at Westroads Mall Wednesday night in Omaha. According to police, a juvenile showed an airsoft gun in a store. Officers located the suspect minutes later and took him into custody — the juvenile was later released to his father.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska applications open for emergency rental assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska residents who qualify for COVID-19 emergency rental assistance are encouraged to apply. Nebraska still has remaining funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The fund is used for people with eligible needs, such as assistance paying rent, back rent, and certain utilities. Funding is reserved...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy