Pickup Truck With Fireworks Inside Goes Up In Flames

1:39 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard reported an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle. According to the log, the motorcyclist only had road rash and no other injuries. The driver of the SUV left when the caller said she was calling the police. According to the log, the subjects were exchanging information. According to the log, the man crashed his own bike after the woman inadvertently cut him off. He rode up next to the woman and was yelling at her and lost control of his bike and crashed it. No accident report was wished.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO