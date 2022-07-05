ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pickup Truck With Fireworks Inside Goes Up In Flames

By Jon DeMaster
whbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF LIMA, Wis. (WHBL) – Firefighters got called out late Monday night after a truck caught fire in the Town...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2 people injured in motorcycle crash in Washington Co. | By Lt. Jason Guslick

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers and Jackson Fire & Rescue was dispatched and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, it was discovered the operator of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old City of West Bend man and his wife, 43, of West Bend, who was the passenger on the motorcycle had suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Garage Damaged by Fire on Far East Side

Fire did an undetermined amount of damage to a garage in Sheboygan on Wednesday evening, but surrounding structures were spared any involvement. Sheboygan Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7 p.m. Wednesday with reports that a structure was on fire. A two-car detached garage was found fully engulfed in flames with residents trying to put it out with garden hoses. Firefighters, who say there were multiple exposure concerns, sent eight units and used several hose lines to quickly bring the blaze under control and protect surrounding structures, and then remained on the scene extinguishing debris and hot spots. The cause remains under investigation.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Eight Sheboygan Firehouses Respond to Structure Fire

A total of eight different fire stations in Sheboygan responded to a structure fire yesterday evening (July 6th). The call came in reporting the fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-car detached garage completely engulfed in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
nbc25news.com

At least 2 people fatally shot near grocery store in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Flames
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

WATCH: police seek tips on suspicious incident

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say is connected to a suspicious incident. Police on Friday released surveillance video of the person walking past a camera. Few other details were released. In the video, the person stops and pauses and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Sheboygan County 12-year-old sought

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan County sheriff's officials are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy Thursday night, July 7. Police did not share the boy's name, but they said he was reported missing by his parents. Anyone who might know the whereabouts of the boy is asked to please contact the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Horizon West condo break-ins; owners, neighbors concerned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Owners say someone broke in to Waukesha's condemned Horizon West condominium building – and may even be living there. "The back door was completely open," neighbor Dennis Unterbrink said. "Trash. Some cigarette butts and uneaten hamburgers." Something caught Unterbrink's eye in late June when he looked...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator's owner comes forward; reptile to be sent to sanctuary

MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
CBS 58

'I am angry with Kia': Dealership break-in leaves Milwaukee woman's car damaged

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Susan Sturn has been without a vehicle since April 17. "I had it towed to Lupient Kia. They told me I needed a new transmission," Sturn explained, saying the dealership has not been able to give her a firm date on when she can expect her vehicle to be repaired due to parts challenges. "Every time I call, they give me a different date of saying the case has been escalated and someone will get back to me. They don't."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Carroll University graduate shot at Highland Park parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A man who was shot in the back at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade is a graduate of Carroll University in Waukesha. "I feel sad and in pain. We're very devastated for what happened," Alan Castillo said. On Monday, he went to the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox11online.com

Stretch of Highway 23 to close near the end of July

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Parts of Highway 23 will be closed for five days as part of the Highway 23/Pioneer Road Intersection Project. Beginning July 21, crews will be blocking off the eastbound and westbound 23 between the northbound Interstate 41 off-ramp and the mall entrance on Pioneer Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin roof collapse after 3 inches of rain

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A huge section of the roof came crashing down during storms Tuesday night, July 5 at the OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin. The fire department said as many as 50 people were inside when the roof caved in. They made it out. Crews spent...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tuesday morning crash on I-94 in Delafield leaves one dead

DELAFIELD — One person was killed during a three-vehicle crash on I-94 Tuesday morning. According to Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Nate Wright, the call for service came in at 9:48 a.m. Wright said the crash was caused when traffic slowed for construction work just to the west of Highway...
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Motorcyclist swerves and crashes to avoid hitting SUV

1:39 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard reported an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle. According to the log, the motorcyclist only had road rash and no other injuries. The driver of the SUV left when the caller said she was calling the police. According to the log, the subjects were exchanging information. According to the log, the man crashed his own bike after the woman inadvertently cut him off. He rode up next to the woman and was yelling at her and lost control of his bike and crashed it. No accident report was wished.
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Sheboygan

The Sheboygan Police Department has arrested a suspect involved in a recent armed robbery. Officers were informed yesterday (July 6th) at around 4:40 p.m. of a man brandishing a handgun. When they arrived, they found a juvenile who had been robbed at gunpoint. A suspect was identified and arrested later...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy