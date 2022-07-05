I-70 reopens near Glenwood Springs

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says westbound Interstate 70 reopened Tuesday morning after a crash.

The closure stretched from exit 129: Bair Ranch to exit 125: Hanging Lake. The westbound lanes were closed.

CDOT did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

The interstate reopened around 8:15 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.