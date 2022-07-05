I-70 reopens near Glenwood Springs
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says westbound Interstate 70 reopened Tuesday morning after a crash.
The closure stretched from exit 129: Bair Ranch to exit 125: Hanging Lake. The westbound lanes were closed.See travel times and delays here
CDOT did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.
The interstate reopened around 8:15 a.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
