ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

I-70 reopens near Glenwood Springs

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ju8F_0gV4rIZo00

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says westbound Interstate 70 reopened Tuesday morning after a crash.

The closure stretched from exit 129: Bair Ranch to exit 125: Hanging Lake. The westbound lanes were closed.

See travel times and delays here

CDOT did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

The interstate reopened around 8:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lamarledger.com

Colorado takes over 106 oil, gas wells after crackdown on companies

State regulators are taking over a combined 106 wells from two oil and gas companies that faced several alleged violations and a total fine of $2.2 million. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted to suspend the fine. But the commission revoked the ability of the companies, 31 Operating and Lasso Oil and Gas, to operate in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs, CO
Traffic
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Glenwood Springs, CO
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Sports
FOX31 Denver

Glass-domed train offers ‘Rockies to Red Rocks’ trip

UTAH (ABC4) — A luxury, glass-domed train is traveling between Denver and Moab, Utah with a stop in Glenwood Springs. The route, entitled the “Rockies to Red Rocks” route, is a two-day trip showcasing the natural beauty of the region, hosted by Rocky Mountaineer. Guests can expect...
MOAB, UT
Vail Daily

The Edwards RiverPark site is now up for sale

After a nearly two-year entitlement process — which ended with approval by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners in October 2021 — the land known as Edwards RiverPark has been listed for sale. The nearly 105-acre site was formerly a gravel pit site, but following the October approval,...
EDWARDS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood#I 70#Traffic Accident#Cdot#Nexstar Media Inc
KKTV

Highest looping roller coaster in the U.S. to open in Colorado this weekend

GLENWOOD SPRINGS , Colo. (KKTV) - A record-breaking roller coaster is scheduled to open in Colorado this weekend!. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is now home to the highest looping roller coaster in the United States. The ride sits on Iron Mountain at about 7,132 feet above sea level. The coaster is scheduled to open July 9 inside the park located at 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd. in Glenwood Springs.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Midvalley farmer frustrated by land-use feud with Eagle County

A Basalt man who started promoting local food sustainability decades before it became a fad has survived business booms and busts, and a prior devastating fire at his farm, but he is worried that Eagle County’s land-use review process might do him in. Jerome Osentowski founded the Central Rocky...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County COVID stats update for July 5, 2022

Current Risk Level: Blue (cautious) Recent 7-day case totals: June 29-July 5 – 109; June 22-28 – 157; June 1`5-21 – 101. Current number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19: 1. Hospital capacity: Green (low risk) COVID deaths since outbreak began: 96 (one new since June 28)
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

GWS ordinance hailed as ‘innovative’ housing solution

Glenwood Springs’ aging lodging establishments could help address the city’s growing housing crisis, said Assistant City Manager Jennifer Ooton. During the Glenwood Springs City Council’s regular meeting Thursday, council members approved an ordinance aimed at facilitating hotel and motel conversions into extended-stay lodging and multifamily residential units.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fourth of July weekend pursuit leads to drug bust in Rifle

A high-speed pursuit and a traffic stop a day later led to a felony arrest and the discovery of more than a half-pound of methamphetamine and additional 51 fentanyl pills in Rifle. Rifle resident Miguel Lopez-Mares, 25, was arrested July 3 on felony unlawful possession with intent to distribute and...
RIFLE, CO
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy