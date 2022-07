(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been denied for the suspect in a Highland Park mass shooting. Robert Crimo III appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday. He currently faces 7 counts of first-degree murder stemming from the shooting Monday morning. The Lake County State’s Attorney says several more charges are expected to be filed toward the end of the month, which would cover the 30-plus other victims that were injured in the attack. Federal charges could also be filed at some point. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 28th. Also Wednesday, the identity of the 7th victim was released. 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo of Waukegan died at the Evanston Hospital from gunshot wounds. Five of the other victims were from Highland Park, while one was from Mexico, though he was staying with family in the area.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO