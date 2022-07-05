Teen arrested in shooting death of another teen

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A Cloquet-area man is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing on the Fourth of July near Zimmerman. Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Princeton man in the stomach following an argument early Monday. The victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.
A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Even more teenagers are behind bars, accused of having handguns in Duluth. The arrests were made Wednesday afternoon in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. According to Duluth Police, officers tracked down two 17-year-old boys at Bayliss Street and Wildwood Drive, after reports of a disturbance. Police say...
DULUTH, Minn. – A person was charged for the murder of a 17-year-old Duluth male after a shooting this weekend. The suspect was charged as a juvenile for murder in the second degree and for possession of a pistol by a minor. Witnesses stated that the victim went to an apartment on 16th Avenue East and 1st street with the intent to fight.
Hermantown Police officer arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot people inside a car. Officers responded to the 4100 block of Lavaque Road for a call regarding a person with a gun who had broken a window on a vehicle and threatened to shoot the people inside.
DULUTH, MN -- Monday night, Cecile Simonson, a member of Duluth’s Clean and Safe Team was assaulted in a DECC parking ramp. Police say she crossed paths with Michael Hanson, and after a brief interaction, he repeatedly slammed her head into a railing. The altercation left 65-year-old Cecile Simonson...
AURORA, MN -- Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly demanding money, tobacco, and vape products during an armed robbery in Aurora Tuesday night. According to the East Range Police Department, it happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Lucky 7. Authorities say a teenager wearing a hood and a...
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — The Hermantown Police Department reported they arrested a man with a gun who threatened multiple people Tuesday morning. Officers were called out just before 2:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of Lavaque Road for a man with a gun. In a press release, a 911 caller...
DULUTH, Minn. – The investigation continues into Duluth’s second gun-related homicide of the year. The shooting on July 2 killed a 17-year-old boy near the intersection of North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street, next to Endion Park. Duluth Police spent part of the morning of July...
The city of Duluth lost two of its own during a crash last week in Rice Lake. According to a statement, Jacob Laurion was a Utility Operator, and had worked for the city since 2012. Steven Koslucher was a Safety Coordinator who had worked for the city since 2017. The...
MINNEAPOLIS — In the summer of 1972, police arrested burglars in the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C., Elton John had his first No. 1 album in the U.S. and “The Godfather” was tearing it up at the box office. And in...
While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your state's laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.
Over the top of the hills of Duluth, Minnesota, the grave of Albert Woolson, the last surviving Union Soldier from the American Civil War, can be found in Park Hill Cemetery in the Woodland neighborhood. Allegedly, Woolson was born in 1847 and enlisted in the military around October 1864. He...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - What is known as the former Kozy Bar might be renovated by a local business owner. The Pastoret Terrace on Second Avenue and First Street in Downtown Duluth is being eyed by Rod Raymond, the owner of Fitger’s Brewhouse and several other businesses in the city.
