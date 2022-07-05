Teen arrested in shooting death of another teen

(Duluth, MN) -- A 17-year-old is charged with the shooting death of another 17-year-old in Duluth. Corey Young is accused of shooting the victim on July 2nd after a brief verbal exchange. In addition to charging Young with second-degree murder and possession of a pistol by a minor, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion with the juvenile court for certification of the proceeding. If the motion is granted, Young will be treated as an adult by the court system.

