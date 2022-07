From directors Zara Katz and Lisa Riordan Seville comes A Woman on the Outside, a documentary that follows Kristal Bush, a young woman from Philadelphia who’s had to witness almost every man in her life—including her father and two brothers—disappear to prison. Filmed over the course of six years, Bush is one of many family members whose routine consists of visits to the prison.

MOVIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO