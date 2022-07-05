Columbia house fire engulfs garage on Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire responded to a house fire on E. Molly Ln. in Columbia early Tuesday morning.

Boone County Fire Battalion Chief Clint Walker said his agency responded to a call about the fire around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews hit the home with water, and worked to slow the flames that had engulfed the home's garage and a car on the property.

By 4 a.m., Columbia Fire had arrived to assist Boone County Fire. Boone County Fire said Columbia Fire used additional water on the home to make sure the fire was no longer smoldering.

At the scene, Caitlyn Lancaster said her mother and sister were in the home when it caught fire. She told news crews on scene that both were able to get out of the home safely and there were not hurt.

Lancaster said her family was unsure how the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

