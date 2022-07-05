ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia house fire engulfs garage on Tuesday morning

By Siobhan Harms
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJnQv_0gV4pF0300

COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire responded to a house fire on E. Molly Ln. in Columbia early Tuesday morning.

Boone County Fire Battalion Chief Clint Walker said his agency responded to a call about the fire around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews hit the home with water, and worked to slow the flames that had engulfed the home's garage and a car on the property.

By 4 a.m., Columbia Fire had arrived to assist Boone County Fire. Boone County Fire said Columbia Fire used additional water on the home to make sure the fire was no longer smoldering.

At the scene, Caitlyn Lancaster said her mother and sister were in the home when it caught fire. She told news crews on scene that both were able to get out of the home safely and there were not hurt.

Lancaster said her family was unsure how the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The post Columbia house fire engulfs garage on Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Police investigate shots fired in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired call that took place Saturday, in Northeast of Columbia on the 2100 block of Whispering Meadows Court. When ABC 17 News crews arrived around 4:15 am they saw at least three police units searching the area and an officer talking to a woman.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Boone County, MO
Accidents
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kwos.com

Man dies in Highway 50 crash

A man is dead after a Jefferson City two car crash during Thursday’s afternoon rush hour. Police say 78 – year old David Mueller was driving west on Highway – 50 at 179 when he hit a pickup and ran off the road. Mueller and 75 – year old Anne Mueller had to be cut out of their car. She has moderate injuries. David Mueller died. The other driver wasn’t hurt. Traffic was tied up for hours.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tipton storm damages homes, takes out electricity

TIPTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Storms ripped through Tipton in the early morning hours Friday leaving residents to wake up to damage. ABC 17 News crews saw multiple streets lined with damage from overnight storms in Tipton. Around 7:30 a.m. Ameren Missouri reported 13 outages with 407 customers impacted. Blenda O'Brien, a...
TIPTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four injured after two-vehicle crash in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Route WW on Wednesday afternoon in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Erynn Knight, 18, of Fulton, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am and pulled out from a private drive in front of a 2007 Jeep Liberty on Route WW.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Walker
abc17news.com

First of three teens accused of February Columbia shooting certified as adult

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Columbia teen accused of taking part in a deadly shooting in February will face charges as an adult. Judge Tracy Gonzalez sent the case against 16-year-old Samarion Robins to adult court on Friday afternoon. Robins faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for a shooting that killed 15-year-old Aubry Doxley on Feb. 19 on McKee Street.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lawsuits target BNSF, Amtrak, dump truck company for Mendon train derailment

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Lawsuits continue to pile up in state and federal courts against the companies involved in the late-June train derailment in Chariton County. Many of the federal and state lawsuits are against BNSF, the owner of the railway, Amtrak and MS Contracting, the owner of the dump truck the train hit. The lawsuits allege the three companies put those on board the train at risk through negligence.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Storm damage and power outages reported overnight in Tipton

TIPTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Storms ripped through Tipton Missouri in the early morning hours causing residents to wake up to damage no one was expecting. ABC 17 News crews observed multiple streets lined with damage from overnight storms on Friday morning in Tipton. Around 7:30 a.m. Ameren Missouri reported 13 outages with 407 customers impacted. Storm damage along Ferguson The post Storm damage and power outages reported overnight in Tipton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TIPTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia House#House Fire#Accident#Columbia Fire
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FOUND DEAD IN VEHICLE

The Sedalia Police Department located a deceased man inside an unattended vehicle on July 7. A press release says officers were dispatched to the vehicle at a business located on Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person in the vehicle. Upon investigation, officers found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt, of Sedalia, deceased in the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

Fake IDs considered “problem” at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Fake IDs have been an issue for decades. Now, police tell KY3 that some fake IDs are coming from out of the country. Troy Meyer owns CG’s Minimart in Sunrise Beach. It is a store that sells alcohol. He says it is no secret that minors try to buy alcohol with fake IDs.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County remains in high COVID-19 high category as average daily cases fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Boone County continued its decline from a spike in late June with the latest numbers reported Friday. The county health department said 64 positive tests were reported Wednesday -- the last day for which numbers are available. That total helped push the weekly average down to 205 from more than 270 at one point in late June, according to the department's numbers.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy