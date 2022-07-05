1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Randolph club

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph 00:21

RANDOLPH -- One person was killed, another seriously wounded in a shooting outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph Monday night.

Randolph Police were called to the parking lot at the entertainment complex on Mazzeo Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Two men were found wounded. Both were rushed to a hospital in Boston. The Norfolk District Attorney's office said one of the men died and the other has "life-threatening injuries."

The business is described on its social media pages as a dance and nightclub. A Fourth of July pool party was promoted for Monday night and was scheduled to end at 8 p.m.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to call Randolph Police at 781-963-1212.