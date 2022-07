GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A major attraction at Island Oasis is currently closed and it’s uncertain when they’ll be up and running again. An issue with the water slides was noticed on the Fourth of July when one of the motors had shut off and they were unable to restart it, that’s according to Grand Island’s Recreation Superintendent Jeremy Bachmann.

