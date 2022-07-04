ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Swimmer missing in Lake Travis, recovery underway

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItOUe_0gV4nmQy00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are conducting a recovery operation after a swimmer went missing in the 6300 block of Bob Wentz Park Road.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue and the Austin-Travis County EMS both responded to the scene.

“After extensive searching by @STAR_Flight_TC & rescue swimmers w/ nothing found, this incident has now transitioned into recovery mode & the scene has been turned over to @TravisCoSheriff. No other info available, EMS departing scene,” ATCEMS said in a tweet.

At 6:15 p.m., ATCEMS said the swimmer went missing and had not been found.

KXAN

Body of missing swimmer found after three-day search

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Lake Travis, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. TCSO Lake Patrol Deputies and other agencies responded to calls for the missing swimmer Monday, but first responders said the rescue efforts were not successful. The incident then transitioned to a recovery mission.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio man drowns in Lake Travis, family says

SAN ANTONIO – Update July 6, 11:30 a.m. — Family and friends on social media have confirmed that the Travis County dive team has recovered the body. A San Antonio business owner and dance instructor drowned in Lake Travis Monday during a deadly weekend in Texas waters. Texas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Several dangerous incidents happen at Lake Travis on Fourth of July

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - It was a dangerous Fourth of July weekend on Central Texas waterways. Officials say a man drowned, one person was seriously injured, another person nearly drowned and one swimmer is still missing. "It was really beautiful, the scenery was great, the water felt amazing," said Phil...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Person nearly drowns in Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics were able to revive a person who was submerged in Lake Travis for 10 minutes Monday evening. Paramedics were called to Mansfield Dam Park just after 7:45 p.m., after an adult went into the water. After the person was brought to shore,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Power outage in Lago Vista

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Lago Vista Police said power is out Thursday morning for some Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers near the Highland Lakes area. Police tweeted at 2:17 a.m. the power was out for customers living near Boggy Ford Road and Highland Lake Drive. They asked if you...
LAGO VISTA, TX
KXAN

Victims in Jarrell trench collapse identified

JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) — The victims in the trench collapse in Jarrell on June 28 have been identified. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 44 News the two men who died in the 24-foot-deep trench are 20-year-old Jimmy Lee Alvarado and 39-year-old Jose Vargas Ramirez, both of Florence, Texas. The incident happened […]
JARRELL, TX
fox7austin.com

Shelter in place on East Howard Lane lifted, Austin police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the shelter in place order for the 1500 block of East Howard Lane in North Austin has been lifted. Residents had been asked to avoid the area. According to police, officers were executing warrants at two separate apartments at The Bridge at...
AUSTIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet PD loses officer

Poteet Police Department Reserve Officer Jeffrey Richardson, 35, was killed last Tuesday night in Austin by an alleged drunk driver while working an off-duty job. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Richardson family. We offer our sincerest condolences for this monumental loss,” Poteet Police Chief Bruce Hickman said. “When tragedy strikes, faith is what makes things bearable. The Poteet Police Department will continue to be here to lean on during this significant time of need. That’s what the thin blue line signifies.”
POTEET, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire near Florence fully contained, approximately 600 acres burned

FLORENCE, Texas - The structure fire near the DPS training facility off Pecan Branch near Florence is now fully contained, according to Williamson County officials. According to the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), the fire spread to approximately 600 acres. Crews had been unable to accurately map the size of the fire until Tuesday, July 5, due to difficult terrain.
FLORENCE, TX
KXAN

Police: Man shot, injured in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said no one is in custody after a man was shot in downtown Austin Thursday morning. Police said the shooting took place at a parking lot in the 400 block of East Seventh Street. Officers heard gunfire in the area at 2:10...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

2 men identified after dying from a trench collapse in Jarrell

JARRELL, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identities of the two men who died after they were buried alive when a trench collapsed in Jarrell. The two men were identified as Jimmy L. Alvarado, 20, and Jose Vargas Ramirez, 39, wrote WCSO's Lt. Russell Travis in an email to 6 News.
JARRELL, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin man drowns in Guadalupe River, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - An Austin man is dead after he drowned in the Guadalupe River on Monday, police said. New Braunfels police said around 5:35 p.m., the police and fire department were called to the 1400 block of Gruene Road along the Guadalupe River for a report of a possible drowning.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Body of 41-year-old man who drowned in Canyon Lake found by authorities

Update: Tuesday, July 5, 4:41 p.m.: The body of a 41-year-old man who went underwater at Canyon Lake over the weekend was recovered Tuesday afternoon, July 5, according to Comal County authorities, as reported by KENS 5. Robbie Berlingeri's family says he fell off the back of boat with his 2-year-old daughter and eventually went under when trying to save the little girl from drowning.
CANYON LAKE, TX
