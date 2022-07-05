ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts boater remains missing; Massachusetts State Police to resume search Tuesday

By Juliet Schulman-Hall
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
A boater remains missing after a search was conducted by the Massachusetts State Police’s air wing and dive team Monday, according...

MassLive.com

Man accused of killing woman, man in NH town arrested in Massachusetts

A man accused of killing a woman and man in New Hampshire earlier this year was arrested in Massachusetts on Friday, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 33-year-old Craig Keville, a former Berlin, New Hampshire resident, for two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, on April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
GORHAM, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police K9 teams find three missing persons in three-day stretch

According to Massachusetts State Police, in one recent three-day stretch, K9s Barry, Bear and Caber — and their human partners — located three vulnerable missing persons. On June 23, just before noon, Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo and his partner Barry responded to assist Bolton Police with a search for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who had walked from a driveway into the woods next to her home. Trooper D’Angelo requested the woman’s pillowcase and placed it down at the location where the woman was last seen to allow his dog to get the woman’s scent. The Trooper then deployed Barry, who immediately acquired a track. Barry tracked approximately 15 yards into the woods and alerted in an area of large, dense overgrown bushes. Trooper D’Angelo secured Barry, looked into the thick vegetation, and saw the missing woman crouched deep inside the overgrowth. The woman was not visible from the road or driveway. The woman was taken out of the woods and EMS responded to provide medical care.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Providence police officer Jeann Lugo pleads not guilty to assault on R.I. Senate candidate Jennifer Rourke at abortion-rights protest

A Providence police officer, accused of punching Rhode Island State Senate candidate Jennifer Rourke at an abortion-rights protest last month, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of assault. Jeann Lugo is facing charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct. His bail was set at $2,000 and he was released on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Ex-Corrections Officer Charged in 1988 Killing of 11-Year-Old NH Girl Faces Judge

The suspected killer of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay in Massachusetts over three decades ago pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Salem Superior Court Thursday. Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr., a 75-year-old ex-corrections officer, was ordered held without bail in May in the deadly 1988 stabbing after being arrested in Alabama in April.
SALEM, NH
capecod.com

Video and new details: Huge fire at historic Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, MA
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Live 95.9

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Westborough siblings share $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ prize with father

Four Westborough siblings are sharing a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize with their father, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. On July 1, Todd Geiger claimed a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize after the five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the game’s drawing on May 21. He was presented with a check from the lottery for $71,000.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Man struck, seriously hurt by boat propeller in water off Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Fire officials say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a boat propeller in the water off Cape Cod over the weekend. Barnstable officials said they were called to the harbor at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 31-year-old victim with severe leg injuries. Witnesses had already applied a tourniquet to limit the man's blood loss.
BARNSTABLE, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to close two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingston and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston have high bacteria levels. The Department of Health will continue to monitor...
KINGSTON, MA
MassLive.com

