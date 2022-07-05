Mass In Motion Wellness Program Awarded Grant

In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.
(WWLP) – The Baker Administration announced Monday that Massachusetts has received federal approval to continue providing Pandemic food benefits to households for the rest of the summer. P-EBT is a child nutrition program created during the public health emergency to increase food security for students and children who missed...
Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
WORCESTER, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts lake has not yet opened to beachgoers for the summer season. Indian Lake Beach in Worcester was not opened on July 1 with the city’s other swimming areas and splash parks due to staffing issues, officials said. City officials said maintaining the...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Two longtime StormTeam 5 meteorologists are being promoted, WCVB management announced Friday. Cindy Fitzgibbon and Mike Wankum will assume new roles, effective immediately. Fitzgibbon, who has been forecasting weather for the Boston area for two decades, will take over as the team's new chief meteorologist. She'll...
A couple of new COVID-19 subvariants have some Massachusetts health specialists worried that a "new wave" could impact the Bay State this summer, resulting in the return of masks, at least indoors. The Boston Herald's Rick Sobey reported that "Two omicron subvariants are on the rise across the region, and...
NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
The Merrimack River is a great spot in the summer. But it can be dangerous, which is why there are renewed calls for water safety as temperatures start to heat up. ”The currents around here are extreme,” said Mickey Belmer, who grew up around the river. "I think it...
A $4 million prize won off of a ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms was claimed Wednesday. The ticket was for the game “$4,000,000 Spectacular.” It was sold at a Cumberland Farms in Hudson. There were also 3 $100,000 prizes sold or claimed Wednesday. Two of the winning tickets...
One thing I've noticed about Massachusetts residents is they like to hold celebrations on their own property. What I mean by this is I have been to a number of weddings in Massachusetts over the years, where the celebration (both the ceremony and reception) has been on the property of the bride, groom, or one of their family members. To me, choosing this option makes sense. First of all many people may choose to get married on their own property for sentimental purposes. Second, if the property is anything like many other pieces of land in Massachusetts, there's a good chance that it's beautiful and one would one to capture the beauty in photos. Lastly, the cost of getting married on your own property in Massachusetts is cost-effective.
BOSTON — Massachusetts drivers with an E-ZPass have an opportunity to save big at the gas pump for the rest of the summer. Through PayByCar, drivers can save 30 cents per gallon on gas at 27 participating Alltown Mobil stations in Massachusetts. The limited-time discount started on Sunday and lasts through Labor Day.
HAMPTON, N.H. — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $123,750 in back wages and damages for 40 workers from The Shirt Factory of Hampton Beach. Federal investigators said the business violated overtime and minimum wage standards and did not keep records required under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
A trip to Warwick, Rhode Island on Independence Day was met with heartbreak when it was discovered that the Rocky Point Clam Shack was closed. Not just closed for the holiday, either. Closed-because-they-have-to-move closed. The clam shack, which is designed to look like something straight out of Warwick’s beloved but...
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
AMESBURY, Mass. — A local musician has been identified as the man who was found early Tuesday morning near a bridge spanning the Merrimack River. Newburyport Police said the body of 71-year-old Robert Urzi, of Newburyport, was found in the river near the Whittier Bridge, which carries Interstate 95 over the waterway. The department thanked citizens for quickly calling for police after the body was discovered.
There were six big lottery prizes won over the holiday weekend. The biggest prize was for $4 million. It was won Friday off the game “100X The Money.” The ticket was sold at Dad’s Place Variety Store in Scituate. A $1 million prize was also won Friday...
