After the Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 shots for infants, our local medical leaders are encouraging families to get their youth immunized. Adair County Public Health Director Stephannie Claussen says everyone aged six months and up is encouraged to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Claussen explains they know there have been many cases with infants six months and older that have even caused hospitalizations. She notes that families should consult with their pediatrician and their local public health department.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO