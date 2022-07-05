Heat and humidity remain as unsettled weather pattern, afternoon storms continue around Charlotte

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A stationary front remains draped across the Carolinas. This will keep us hot, humid, and unsettled. A few showers and storms could bubble up on the heat and humidity late in the day. Any storm could be capable of a quick downpour, lightning, and gusty winds.

Highs make it into the lower 90s.

Any storms that do pop should collapse by sunset. It stays very humid overnight, lows only drop into the middle 70s.

Wash, rinse, and repeat tomorrow. Still hot, still humid, and still unsettled. We’ll keep a few showers and storms possible with the threat of heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds. Stay weather aware!

Temperatures climb into the middle 90s.

The storm track continues to set up near the Carolinas this week, keeping us summery and stormy. It stays hot and humid with highs in the low to middle 90s. Humidity will have it feeling like 100-105 degrees. Storms cannot be ruled out daily.

The stormy pattern lasts through the weekend, not breaking until Monday. Monday we’ll welcome more sunshine and less humidity with highs in the 80s.

Today: Partly cloudy, a few storms possible. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 94.

