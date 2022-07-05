ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block in Leeds

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
 3 days ago

A baby boy has died after falling from a window on the seventh floor of a tower block flat in Leeds .

Emergency services were called to reports of an incident at 1.25pm on Saturday, 2 July.

The boy was rushed to hospital - but despite the best efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead a short while later.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement to: “At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.

“The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”

A neighbour, who lived in the flat next to the family, said: “She’s a good mum, and a very nice person.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but I heard her screaming and I followed her down the stairs. I saw the body,” the neighbour told The Sun.

Another tenant added: “She is a very good and caring mother, who adores her daughter and two sons.

“She is very religious, a devout Christian. I hope she can find some comfort in God at this time.”

The ten-story tower block is part of a 1959-built estate, and residents said it houses local tenants and asylum seekers.

A third tenant, who lives directly below the flat from which the toddler fell, said: “The room the little boy fell from would be a bedroom.

“The windows have a safety lock on them which restricts their opening to just a few inches, but there are also two catches on either side which you can press down to open them fully.”

The Independent

The Independent

