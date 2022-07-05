Police: Man shot in the neck near Brooklyn playground

Police say a man was shot near a playground on Chauncey Street near Ralph Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 2:15 a.m. near the Brevoort Playground.

Police say the victim was shot in the neck.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say four people of interest have been taken into custody. No word on their

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.