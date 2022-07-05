Wake County continues to scale down COVID-19 testing sites

More changes are coming to Wake County's COVID-19 testing efforts as county health leaders scale back access

Wake County is reducing their testing availability starting Tuesday.

At the start of June the county had 11,600 appointments available. That number is down to 2,700.

The testing site at Visions Church on Departure Drive is also closing.

Testing will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The hours of operation will remain the same.

Rebecca Kaufman, public health division director for Wake County Health and Human Services spoke about the changes.

"Now we have multiple ways to get them. So not just from your county sites, but also the state and the federal government giving them out. So I am glad to hear there's less demand. And I hope it's that people just have them at their house and they're feeling more comfortable using them," she said.

The last day for drive-thru testing in Wake County will be the end of the month on July 29. People can still get tested at state run sites, pharmacies and the doctor's office.