Wake County, NC

Wake County continues to scale down COVID-19 testing sites

 4 days ago

More changes are coming to Wake County's COVID-19 testing efforts as county health leaders scale back access .

Wake County is reducing their testing availability starting Tuesday.

At the start of June the county had 11,600 appointments available. That number is down to 2,700.

The testing site at Visions Church on Departure Drive is also closing.

Testing will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The hours of operation will remain the same.

Rebecca Kaufman, public health division director for Wake County Health and Human Services spoke about the changes.

"Now we have multiple ways to get them. So not just from your county sites, but also the state and the federal government giving them out. So I am glad to hear there's less demand. And I hope it's that people just have them at their house and they're feeling more comfortable using them," she said.

The last day for drive-thru testing in Wake County will be the end of the month on July 29. People can still get tested at state run sites, pharmacies and the doctor's office.

The News & Observer

Investors pay $62.5 million to turn Durham shopping center into life sciences campus

Developers paid $62.5 million for an aging shopping center just off the Durham Freeway last week and plan to transform the 10-acre site into a “life sciences campus.”. The investment group bought the land just south of N.C. 147 and on the west side of Fayetteville Street. It’s near the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and American Tobacco Campus with a clear view of the ever-rising downtown skyline. The two parcels today are home to Heritage Square and Pelican’s SnoBalls.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

North Hills Skyline could be changing; rezoning requested for 11 acres

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–More changes could be coming to the North Hills skyline. Kane Realty Corporation is requesting to rezone about 11 acres of land near the shopping center in North Hills, as 12, 30, and 40 story commercial mixed-use zonings. Last month, the city’s planning commission recommended the council...
RALEIGH, NC
