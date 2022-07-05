ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Steamy, storms likely for the rest of the week in central Alabama

By Jerry Tracey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The heat cranks up for this first full week of July. It will not rain in every location every day, but be ready for those scattered storms if you have outdoor plans. Get the latest forecast in the video above. DANGEROUS HEAT. High temperatures this...

Heat Advisory continues through Friday; FIRST ALERT for possible strong to severe storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We won’t experience any big changes over the next 24 hours as an upper-level ridge maintains is hold on our region. So, the heat advisory for our area has been extended to 9PM Friday. We still have a few isolated downpours on radar tonight, but the evening pop-ups should gradually dissipate, with lows in the 70s. Our Friday will be a very similar day, with highs in the 90s, and heat index levels topping 105º. The chance for isolated storms will return in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and intense cloud-to-ground lightning.
FIRST ALERT: Heat & humidity on full blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The heat is on! Heat and humidity are the big story this week. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening. Heat advisories are issued when the heat index climbs between 105°F-108°F. Just make sure you drink plenty of water and take several breaks if you must be outside during the peak heating of the day.
TWG 2022: Old Glory Relay arrives in Birmingham ahead of the World Games opening ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Aftera trek through 15 states, the American Flag made it to Birmingham Wednesday afternoon ahead of the World Games 2022 opening ceremony Thursday night!. Named the 'Old Glory Relay,' the flag departed the nation's capital on May 25 and made its first stop in Alabama on June 26. Hundreds of people participated in the 3100-mile journey by walking, running or cycling to get the Stars and Stripes to the Magic City.
The World Games 2022 Make History

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Birmingham, Alabama welcomes the...
7 farmers markets to visit in the Birmingham area

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Grab a tote bag and start shopping. Farmers markets are open in Birmingham, with vendors selling fresh produce, homemade baked goods, flowers, herbs, artworks and more. The markets are social centers, as well, as folks gather to browse and chat, mix and mingle. Admission is free to all the markets listed here, and you’ll find a variety of goods at each one.
Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
Welcome to Birmingham, World Games, our God wears no pants

Let’s just start here. Everyone in Birmingham should have time off from work to attend The World Games. The World Games begin on Thursday night with the Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. It then runs for 10 days in and around town. Closing ceremonies are July 17. Homewood and Hoover are helping out, and so is Pelham and Shelby County. It’s a community effort, and so it should be a community-wide party.
Carla and Rick Tour City Walk Bham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Carla and Rick head down to the new City Walk Bham to show what all it has to offer for the World Games. Click on the video above to see the tour.
Ramsay High School graduate crowned Miss Collegiate America 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ramsay High School 2019 graduate Kennedy Whisenant was crowned Miss Collegiate America 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas last Thursday. The Clark Atlanta University student made history by becoming the first African American woman to win Miss Georgia Collegiate America 2022 which paved the way for her to compete on the national level. Kennedy is now the second African American woman to win the Miss Collegiate America title.
Body of Crane Hill man found in Smith Lake Thursday

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. — The body of a man from Crane Hill was recovered from Smith Lake Thursday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported Terry Campbell, 82, went into the water near the Crane Hill area in Winston County and drowned. ALEA says Campbell's body was found about 5:45...
Body recovered from Tuscaloosa creek

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police confirm a body was recovered from Hurricane Creek Friday morning. According to the TPD, a man walking his dog discovered a person deceased in the water around 7:15 a.m. No information is currently available regarding the victim’s identity or if foul play was...
Alert canceled for missing Cullman woman last seen on Fourth of July

CULLMAN, Ala. — UPDATE 7/6: The missing and endangered alert issued Tuesday for 69-year-old Freida Stidham has been canceled, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 69-year-old woman last seen in Cullman on the Fourth of July.
8 traffic deaths over July 4th weekend: Alabama State Troopers

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Eight people across Alabama died in car crashes over the July 4 holiday weekend, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). During the holiday period between 12:01 a.m. on July 1 and midnight on July 4, eight traffic fatalities were investigated by troopers. Those crashes happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes, and Tuscaloosa counties.
