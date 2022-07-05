ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Gov. Murphy signs sweeping gun safety law in NJ

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ey0MI_0gV3qE5A00

In the midst of all of the gun violence, including the deadly July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Governor Phil Murphy signed several comprehensive new gun law in New Jersey Tuesday.

"In the wake of horrific mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois, Uvalde Texas, and Buffalo, New York, it is necessary that we take action in order to protect our communities," Murphy said.

The legislation would require training for anyone who wants a firearms purchaser's ID card in addition to the already mandated training for obtaining a carry permit in New Jersey.

Another bill will allow the state's attorney general to bring "public nuisance" claims against gun manufactures and anyone marketing firearms.

Anyone who moves to New Jersey from out of state must now apply for a purchasers permit within 60 days and register their weapons with local law enforcement.

Any gun seller in New Jersey will be required to carry microstamping firearms once the technology is certified by the state attorney general.

These guns imprint each bullet with identifying information to help police trace rounds back to the weapon they were fired from.

A state registry will be created to track all ammunition sales.

And anyone who who purchases firearm parts to create unserialized guns will now be charged with a second-degree crime, raising the prison time to 5 to 10 years.

The final bill signed by governor Murphy banned all .50-caliber guns in New Jersey.

Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg joined Murphy for the signing.

Murphy has criticized the Supreme Court's recent opinion limiting how states can address the proliferation of firearms in public, but he vowed to protect the state's gun control measures.

He said his administration believes the state can still regulate who can carry concealed weapons and where they can take them.

"This is a huge step forward for commonsense gun safety and for safer communities. But it cannot be our only or last step," Murphy said.

He vowed that his administration "will do everything in our power to protect our residents."

Second Amendment advocates criticized the bill package saying it targets law abiding citizens while, "ignoring criminals and those with dangerous behavioral issues.

Scott Bach of the Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs was one such critic.

Governor Murphy acknowledged the feedback from the groups saying they might not totally prevent gun crime, but if the bills reduce gun related violence then they're a good start.

"If by signing these laws today we can improve our batting average, in other words you measure your batting average by fewer gun crimes, fewer fatalities, fewer injuries, more positive street team work, better prosecution - whatever it might be - better holding the manufacturers more accountable," Murphy said. "All of that may not move the needle to batting a thousand but it improves our batting average and that's what we are all in this to do."

ALSO READ | Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles among 17 to be awarded Medal of Freedom from Biden

Nurse Sandra Lindsay who got the nations first COVID vaccine will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 13

David Mize
4d ago

This guy should be the last person signing anything into law over guns if you remember this is above his pay grade. He needs to give up his armed security and resign.

Reply
15
Anthony Garruto
4d ago

ok..u want training..ok....how much training...and were...u just can't make laws and have no idea how to expose these laws..Murphy...try putting the criminals in jail with no parole...hard labor...our streets need attention...smarting up...

Reply
12
richard pankanin
4d ago

conceal and carry will go to the federal courts. ny is trying this now as to where you can carry. once the courts decide Murphy will have to go along as well

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Buffalo, IL
Highland Park, IL
Government
City
Highland Park, IL
CBS New York

Jersey City hosts New Jersey's biggest 4th of July celebration

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey's biggest Fourth of July celebration was held Monday in downtown Jersey City. "The fireworks were amazing. It's breathtaking that you have the culture, you have the community, you have everybody here," one spectator told CBS2's Kevin Rincon. "It was good, it was an amazing environment. Jersey City turned up, man. Go Jersey, woo!" another added. Tens of thousands lined the waterfront to take in the fireworks. They flocked to the river after watching several big-name acts, like DJ Diesel, who might be better known as former NBA great and New Jersey native Shaquille O'Neil, along with headliner...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hogg
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Simone Biles
New York Culture

New York Imposes New Ban on Guns in Public Places after Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States recently struck down the state-imposed restrictions on carrying guns in a 6-3 vote, with Republican justices in the majority. New York's ban on having concealed firearms outside of the home is no longer applicable, and the same applies to Maryland's and other five states' ban on military-style assault rifles. This law was enacted in 2012 after the mass shooting of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The full text of the Supreme Court's ruling can be found here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Safety#Gun Laws#Politics State#Politics Governor#Parkland
ABCNY

New Jersey pizza man 'Sally Slices' becomes viral TikToker

HAMILTON SQUARE, New Jersey -- A 25-year-old pizza maker in Mercer County has TikTok all fired up - in a good way. Salvatore Mandreucci has gone viral for his videos that some might call saucy, and perhaps a little cheesy. But it's his words of inspiration that have everyone coming to Hamilton Square to try the pie.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy