ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Rebel land mine wounds 7 soldiers in central Philippines

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVqFR_0gV3q4L900

A land mine set by suspected communist guerrillas wounded seven soldiers in the central Philippines on Tuesday, in one of the insurgents’ first known attacks since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office last week.

Army troops were checking reports from villagers of anti-personnel mines laid by rebels from the New People’s Army, the Communist Party of the Philippines' armed wing, along a village trail in Mapanas town in Northern Samar province when an explosion wounded the seven soldiers, regional army commander Maj. Gen. Edgardo de Leon said.

Two of the wounded soldiers were in critical condition, he said, adding that no villagers were injured.

“Some of the soldiers were tossed away because the rebels have been using really powerful land mines,” de Leon said.

The government will file criminal complaints against rebel leaders for the attack and the use of internationally banned types of land mines, de Leon told reporters.

The soldiers were not able to open fire at the rebels, who fled after the attack and were being hunted by government forces, he said.

On Friday, a day after Marcos Jr. was sworn in after winning a landslide victory in a May 9 election, government troops assaulted eight communist rebels, killing one, in a brief gunbattle in central Negros Oriental province, the army said.

Marcos Jr. must deal with decades-long communist and Muslim insurgencies, along with longstanding territorial disputes with China and other claimants in the South China Sea.

During the campaign, he said he would pursue peace talks with communist insurgents and expressed support for a government task force established under his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, to fight the insurgency by bringing infrastructure, housing and livelihood projects to the poverty-stricken countryside.

The task force has drawn criticism for linking several left-wing activists and government critics to the communist insurgency, in what Duterte’s opponents said was baseless “red-tagging” aimed at muzzling legitimate dissent.

Despite battle setbacks, infighting and factionalism, the communist insurgency has continued to rage, mostly in rural areas, for more than half a century in one of Asia’s longest-running rebellions. It currently has an estimated 2,700 armed fighters.

The Communist Party of the Philippines said in a statement issued when Marcos Jr. assumed the presidency that the New People's Army had foiled Duterte's goal of crushing the rebellion within his six-year term. It said rebel offensives would continue under Marcos Jr., citing human rights violations and plunder that occurred under his father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The elder Marcos's counterinsurgency program was known for killings, torture and disappearances of suspected rebels, left-wing activists and their supporters. He was overthrown in an army-backed 1986 “People Power” pro-democracy uprising that drove him and his family into U.S. exile.

After Marcos died in Hawaii in 1989, his widow and children returned to the Philippines, where they achieved a stunning political comeback by whitewashing the family image on social media, critics say.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Mines#The New People S Army#The Communist Party#Communist#Negros Oriental#Muslim
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Is this the most insane explosion video of the Russia-Ukraine war?

A new video filmed last week, which appears to have been taken by Russian soldiers or pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, gives viewers a glimpse of what it was like to be surrounded by an ammunition dump after a Ukrainian strike caused it to cook off. The video, which was posted...
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
163K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy