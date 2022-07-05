Fourth of July house fire under investigation

A Kansas City man had serious injuries and was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Friday afternoon. State Troopers report 38-year-old Aaron D Dayton was being pursued by law enforcement, westbound on US 24 near Carroll County 287, Dayton’s car hit spike strips and ran off the road, striking a ditch and overturned – coming to rest on its top. He was not wearing a safety belt. Dayton was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

CARROLL COUNTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO