Topeka, KS

Fourth of July house fire under investigation

Little Apple Post
 4 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Fourth of July fire in Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Monday, crews responded...

Three injured in crash in Douglas County

Two drivers suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and a passenger suffered minor injuries in a crash Saturday morning in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 8 a.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old driver heading eastbound on North 600 Road pulled out from a stop sign...
KSNT News

Car drives through mobile home in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a possible hostage situation on Tuesday. At 6:30 p.m. on July 5, TPD officers responded to the call. While officers were in route, dispatch received several calls that a mobile home trailer in the 1800 block of Northeast Burgess Court had been struck by a vehicle. […]
WIBW

Ottawa woman killed in Osage Co. accident

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle accident. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Velma Kissinger, 64, was travelling northbound on I-35 in a Dodge Caravan when she left the roadway for an unknown reason. Officials say the vehicle rolled into a tree line before coming to a stop.
One injured after car vs. semi accident

One person was injured after a two vehicle accident in east Emporia Friday morning. At 10:50 a.m., the Emporia Police Department responded to the 10 block of Weaver Street for a report of an injury accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a red 2015 Chevy Equinox, driven by 40-year-old Michelle...
Driver Injured And Arrested After Hitting Spike Strips In Pursuit

A Kansas City man had serious injuries and was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Friday afternoon. State Troopers report 38-year-old Aaron D Dayton was being pursued by law enforcement, westbound on US 24 near Carroll County 287, Dayton’s car hit spike strips and ran off the road, striking a ditch and overturned – coming to rest on its top. He was not wearing a safety belt. Dayton was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
WIBW

Sixth St. reopens after 2-vehicle accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sixth Street has reopened in Topeka following a 2-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, Topeka emergency officials were called to the area of Sixth St. and Saline with reports of a 2-vehicle accident. Crews closed the street for a short while, which has since reopened.
Little Apple Post

Kan. man hospitalized after semi rear-ends motorcycle

MARION COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday in Marion County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Danny Liu, 43, Milford, Connecticut, was eastbound in the construction zone on U.S. 50 seven miles east of Florence. Three other vehicles were stopped at the flagger on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane.
KSNT News

Arrests made in home invasion in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old female are in custody and facing multiple charges following a home invasion in the 6100 block of SW 40th Terrace. On Thursday the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that law enforcement...
WIBW

Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on Friday after a search warrant found meth and marijuana at a home in Southwest Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, July 8, officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3100 block of SW 30th Terr. in connection with an ongoing investigation.
WIBW

Deputies attempt to identify truck in Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are attempting to identify the driver of a truck or who it may belong to after a home invasion on Wednesday evening. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputies and detectives have opened an investigation into a home invasion that happened early Wednesday evening, July 6.
KSNT News

Police arrest man in east Topeka deadly shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting in east Topeka. TPD said Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm by […]
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 8

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALVIN RAMON LOVE, 39, Manhattan, Violate Protection Order, condition of pre-trial orders; Bond $4,000. HENRY STEVEN GOOGASIAN, 28, Manhattan, Driving under the influence...
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

