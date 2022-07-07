SPOTLIGHT: Jax to host New Kids on the Block
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are home for a series against Norfolk. The Sharks are back home to host the Cobras. And 90′s boy band NKOTB is bringing its mix-tape to Jacksonville.
Thursday, July 7:
Blackberry Smoke - Rasslin’ is Real Tour - 6:45 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Pints & Paint! - 7 pm - 9 pm - King Maker Brewing
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Summer Movie Nights - 8:15 pm - BrewHound Dog Park + Bar
Friday, July 8:
Pop-Up Storytime: Celebrate Summer At The Cummer With The Library - 5 pm - 7 pm - The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens
First Coast Comedy Presents: Improv Comedy Night - 7:30 pm - Murray Hill Theatre
New Kids on the Block - 8 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Saturday, July 9:
Caffeine and Octane - 8 am - 11 am - The Avenues
Sandcastle Showdown 2022 - 9 am - 11 am - Serenata Beach Club
Riverside Arts Market - 10 am - 3 pm - RAM
Soda Fest! - 11 am - 3:30 pm - Sweet Pete’s Candy
Second Saturday Sip & Shop - 1 pm - 5 pm - Root Down Jax
Jax Sharks vs. Carolina Cobras - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Sunday, July 10:
Stranger Things Brunch - 11 am - 2 pm - Kanine Social
Summer Movie Classic Series - Planes, Trains & Automobiles - 2 pm - Florida Theatre
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
