SPOTLIGHT: Jax to host New Kids on the Block

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are home for a series against Norfolk. The Sharks are back home to host the Cobras. And 90′s boy band NKOTB is bringing its mix-tape to Jacksonville.

Thursday, July 7:

Blackberry Smoke - Rasslin’ is Real Tour - 6:45 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Pints & Paint! - 7 pm - 9 pm - King Maker Brewing

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Summer Movie Nights - 8:15 pm - BrewHound Dog Park + Bar

Friday, July 8:

Pop-Up Storytime: Celebrate Summer At The Cummer With The Library - 5 pm - 7 pm - The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

First Coast Comedy Presents: Improv Comedy Night - 7:30 pm - Murray Hill Theatre

New Kids on the Block - 8 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Saturday, July 9:

Caffeine and Octane - 8 am - 11 am - The Avenues

Sandcastle Showdown 2022 - 9 am - 11 am - Serenata Beach Club

Riverside Arts Market - 10 am - 3 pm - RAM

Soda Fest! - 11 am - 3:30 pm - Sweet Pete’s Candy

Second Saturday Sip & Shop - 1 pm - 5 pm - Root Down Jax

Jax Sharks vs. Carolina Cobras - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Sunday, July 10:

Stranger Things Brunch - 11 am - 2 pm - Kanine Social

Summer Movie Classic Series - Planes, Trains & Automobiles - 2 pm - Florida Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

