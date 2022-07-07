ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

SPOTLIGHT: Jax to host New Kids on the Block

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago

New Kids On The Block Mixtape Tour 2002 New Kids on the Block brought the Mixtape Tour 2022 to the AT&T Center on May 21, 2022, with En Vogue, Rick Astley, and Salt N Pepa! Packed house, lots of energy, everyone was super pumped for the return on NKOTB, and everyone had an amazing time, singing along to all the hits! (Johnnie Walker)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are home for a series against Norfolk. The Sharks are back home to host the Cobras. And 90′s boy band NKOTB is bringing its mix-tape to Jacksonville.

Thursday, July 7:

Blackberry Smoke - Rasslin’ is Real Tour - 6:45 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Pints & Paint! - 7 pm - 9 pm - King Maker Brewing

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Summer Movie Nights - 8:15 pm - BrewHound Dog Park + Bar

Friday, July 8:

Pop-Up Storytime: Celebrate Summer At The Cummer With The Library - 5 pm - 7 pm - The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

First Coast Comedy Presents: Improv Comedy Night - 7:30 pm - Murray Hill Theatre

New Kids on the Block - 8 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Saturday, July 9:

Caffeine and Octane - 8 am - 11 am - The Avenues

Sandcastle Showdown 2022 - 9 am - 11 am - Serenata Beach Club

Riverside Arts Market - 10 am - 3 pm - RAM

Soda Fest! - 11 am - 3:30 pm - Sweet Pete’s Candy

Second Saturday Sip & Shop - 1 pm - 5 pm - Root Down Jax

Jax Sharks vs. Carolina Cobras - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Sunday, July 10:

Stranger Things Brunch - 11 am - 2 pm - Kanine Social

Summer Movie Classic Series - Planes, Trains & Automobiles - 2 pm - Florida Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

WOKV

JAX Beach Pier Re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony

The Jacksonville Beach Pier officially re-opened on Wednesday, July 6, after three years of being closed to repair damages from Hurricanes Irma and Matthew. The new structure now angles up eight feet higher to protect it from the damage of future storms. Local government officials and residents celebrated with a...
WOKV

Suspect shoots and kills resident in Wesconnett area, police say

Jacksonville, Fla. — UPDATED 11:28 a.m. on 7/8/22- The prime suspect has been identified as 38-yer-old Keith Bernard Hubbard. He is charged with attempted murder and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. The case is still active meaning further charges are pending at this time. ORIGINAL...
WOKV

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: Don’t worry if your tax return hasn’t been processed yet

Jacksonville FL — Consumer Warrior Clark Howard is back with more money-saving advice and this time he says if you are one of the 21 million people who hasn’t had their tax return processed yet then don’t worry too much. Clark says if the IRS is coming after you saying you need to pay money, penalties, or interest and your return hasn’t been processed, then you’ll be ok since you have proof that you paid and when you paid.
WOKV

WOKV

