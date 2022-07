There's nothing quite like waking up to the smell of freshly-made waffles wafting through the air and taking that first crispy bite. The best part is that there are endless ways to enjoy your waffles, whether you're mixing chocolate into the batter or topping them with loads of healthy fruits. True breakfast food fiends will even find creative ways to savor waffles for every meal of the day. Let's be honest, those golden grids on a waffle's surface provide the perfect flavor pocket for whatever tasty toppings you can think of (via Insanely Good Recipes).

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO