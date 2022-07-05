Grass fires cut North Texas' biggest fireworks show short

Photo credit Bilanol/GettyImages

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.

The Fort Worth Fire Department's Bomb & Arson Unit in collaboration with the pyrotechnics company of the Fort Worth Fourth's fireworks show, will be eliminating the remaining fireworks at Panther Island Pavilion.

An official release from the Fort Worth Fire Department says this will be done in a controlled environment under controlled circumstances by professionals.

With the action, there will be audible sounds (loud) and officials ask the public to not call 911 to report them. There is no public safety threat to residents.

As fireworks lit up the sky over Fort Worth's Panther Island for the Fort Worth Fourth Fireworks show, they also lit something else on fire as well.

"There was a point in the show to where a small grass fire had started out on the levee," says Craig Trojacek, Fort Worth Fire spokesman.

At that point, the remainder of what was billed as the largest fireworks show in North Texas was ground to a halt.

"The problem arose when the fire started impinging on the other commercial fireworks that had not been set off yet," says Trojacek. "And at that point is when the decision was made to go ahead and stop the show."

After the disappointed crowd dispersed, Fort Worth Fire's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit started discharging the remaining fireworks under controlled circumstances and in a controlled environment, without any threat to public safety.

Trojacek says fire crews were pre-staged on site as they normally are during any large event in the city.

"We did have two attack trucks and an engine," says Trojacek. "We had a whole command structure and everything out there on the grounds."

Crews tried doing some preventative maintenance ahead of the show, to no avail.

"Within that area for the last couple of weeks, they had been wetting down the ground (and) keeping everything maintained," says Trojacek. "They had the grass and everything mowed."

Overall, thanks to the tinder dry conditions, it was a very busy 4th of July for Fort Worth firefighters.

"We ended up with 203 grass and brush fires in that time throughout the city," says Trojacek.

To put that in perspective -- last July 4th, there were only 17 such calls.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD