ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency purchases new recording system for meetings

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDI4S_0gV3KQDG00

Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency reached out to two vendors for quotes to install equipment to capture board meetings and stream them online.

After disruptions by protestors in November, the agency moved its meeting to the Branch County Courthouse, where those who wanted to attend without masks could do so.

At its Coldwater offices that provide medical services, it was necessary to continue to require masks to meet state health mandates.

Staff recommended accepting the $17,933 quote from US Systems Inc., which was also the company recommended by Hillsdale County's director of information technology. Hillsdale County also used US System designed equipment and service.

The system proposed audio-visual design allows for live streaming on the internet and recording, mics, sound and integrated video presentations.

The design does not provide for Zoom interaction for those attending online. Under the Open Meetings Act, Zoom meetings are no longer allowed for public bodies.

Board member and Hillsdale County commissioner Brent Leininger said, "It has its disadvantaged of not being an interactive system."

The other bid to allow for the interaction online was more than $33,000.

The company must complete installation by Sept. 30, the end of the current agency and state fiscal year.

A telephone-like system with speaker phones and a computer connection used in 2021 was poor quality. The new system will make "certain that you're catching all of the comments and discussion, so you actually know what occurred," said Rebecca Burns, agency director.

The recordings of the meeting will remain online for public viewing.

The agency board also decided to limit minutes of public comments after one person did not want to use her name. With no recommendation from the policy committee, the board voted just to reference if there were public comments.

"Minutes are the recording of the legal action of the body," Leininger said. "Our political deliberations don't need to be recorded in the minutes. Our motions and once seconded, only the vote needs to be recorded."

Hillsdale Commissioner Mark Wiley said, "We just simply state that public comment was held. We also have the recording so that if there's ever any question as to what was said, we reference the recording."

The agency board decided its policy would be to record public comments in the minutes by stating that a certain number of citizens gave public comments.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County beach closed due to high bacteria levels

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – Independence Lake beach at Independence Lake County Park has been closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria, the Washtenaw County Health Department and Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission announced on Wednesday. High levels of the bacteria were detected after routine testing was...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Power Outage Causes 47,000 Gallons of Sewage to Flow Into the Saline River

47,000 gallons of partially-treated sewage leaked from Saline's wastewater treatment plant into the Saline River, according to information shared by the City of Saline. The event happened between 2:20 and 2:40 p.m., July 2. The overflow was a result of a power outage that caused a time lag in the...
SALINE, MI
wlen.com

MDOT Schedules Paving and Improvement Project for M-50 Near Tecumseh

Tecumseh, MI – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that major road projects are expected to begin in several counties…including Lenawee. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $1 million for resurfacing and improvements of M-50 from Sunset Drive to the River Raisin bridge, near Tecumseh. This work will...
TECUMSEH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Hillsdale County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
Branch County, MI
Health
Hillsdale County, MI
Health
Coldwater, MI
Government
Branch County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Health
County
Hillsdale County, MI
WILX-TV

Road work closes US-127 ramp in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another construction project started Thursday in Jackson. The Michigan Department of Transportation closed the left turn lane on Boardman Road to northbound US-127. It’s part of the ongoing work to widen the I-94 interchange near Airport Road. The project is expected to wrap up the...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson mobile home community voices water concerns

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Neighbors in the Coffman Trailer Court say they received a boil water advisory exactly one week ago. The notice says it’s a bacteria contamination in the water system. The people living there believe it’s just one of many issues that have gone unnoticed for months, and they want answers. “Just in […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wiley
westbendnews.net

U.S. 127 bridge project delayed

The project to replace a portion of the bridge deck over the Lost Creek on U.S. 127 is delayed. The 30-day project expected to reopen to traffic before the Independence Day holiday could remain closed for up to four more weeks. The project delay is the result of a material...
SHERWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim

MONTPELIER, Ohio (WTVG) - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a victim of human trafficking. Montpelier police say the missing girl only speaks Spanish and the information they have about her name and age might be fake. To the community’s best knowledge, the missing girl is 16-year-old Katherinne Fernandez.
MONTPELIER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Systems Inc
hillsdale.edu

Hometown Hillsdale: Mary Jo Dunlap, ’89: Local Restauranteur

As the owner of DJ’s Family Restaurant in Pittsford, Michigan, Mary Jo Dunlap, ’89, had a plan and Hillsdale College was part of that plan. Despite being a single mother of two young school-age children, Dunlap found the time to complete her associate’s degree at Jackson Community College. Needing a local bachelor’s degree option, she found Hillsdale College and transferred in to the business program.
HILLSDALE, MI
13abc.com

Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wlen.com

Lenawee County Residents Involved in Fatal Ohio Crash

Lucas County, Ohio – Two Lenawee County residents were involved in a fatal car crash in Lucas County Tuesday afternoon. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a 44 year old woman from Metamora, Ohio who was driving a Chevrolet Equinox collided with a 37 year old Blissfield man who was driving a Ram 1500. A 31 year old Adrian resident was in the truck with the Blissfield man.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Man Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas For Drug Possession

A Swanton, Ohio man was sentenced on July 5, 2022, In the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Trey Patterson, 27, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He possessed Oxycodone. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Patterson to 3 years of...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Michigan Daily

Keep fossil fuels out of our democracy

In November 2019, City Council unanimously declared a climate emergency. The resolution outlined the disastrous effects of climate change on our community, including a significant increase in annual temperatures and a 44% increase in annual precipitation in the last 30 years that has led to massive flooding across Washtenaw County and expansive crop failures throughout our state. It also determined that the only way to stop these harmful changes in our climate is to act “immediately to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - M-52 was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a collision near Lantis Road. According to authorities, a 51-year-old woman from Stockbridge was traveling southbound on M-52 at about 3 p.m. when she struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Ashley.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy