Ohio State to add Nick Kellogg — DeSales and OU standout, Clark Kellogg's son — to staff

Ohio State is adding a familiar name to Chris Holtmann’s men's basketball support staff.

Central Ohio native and Ohio University product Nick Kellogg is joining the Buckeyes as assistant to the head coach/director of scouting, The Dispatch has learned. Kellogg, who spent the past two years as video coordinator with the Milwaukee Bucks, is the son of Ohio State all-time great Clark Kellogg, who played for the Buckeyes from 1979-82 and was taken by Indiana in the first round of the NBA draft.

An official announcement is expected later this week.

Kellogg’s role is a new one but will likely assume some of the responsibilities formerly held by Mike Netti, who after five years as special assistant to the head coach was promoted to full-time assistant coach this offseason.

After playing high school basketball at Columbus DeSales, Kellogg signed as a member of Ohio University’s class of 2010 and first crossed paths with Holtmann, who recruited him to the Bobcats while an assistant for John Groce. In four years with the Bobcats, Kellogg averaged 10.1 points and made 290 3-pointers, a Mid-American Conference record. He helped Ohio reach the Sweet 16 as a sophomore and averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game as a senior before embarking on a professional career overseas.

Kellogg is the second addition to Ohio State’s staff this offseason alongside assistant coach Jack Owens, who was hired after spending the last five seasons as the head coach at Miami (Ohio).