Carlsbad Market Report June 2022

By Jeff Dowler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the June 2022 Market Report for Carlsbad market report for May as a comparison. 127 homes sold in Carlsbad in June which was up 7% from May! Here are the specifics:. Single Family Homes Sold – 80 (up by 18%). 12 Average Days on Market. Average Sales Price was $1,889,250...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing#Housing Market#Home Sales#Markets#Carlsbad Market Report#Single Family Homes Sold
