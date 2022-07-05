ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings, Leave Damage

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usf0d_0gV312r700

BREAKING: A tornado warning has been issued for Worcester and Somerset Counties until 10 p.m.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms spawned tornado warnings across Maryland and dumped rain Tuesday afternoon across Central Maryland, leaving some damage in its wake.

Caroline County is under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service said a possible tornado was located over Bowie at 5:28 p.m., moving Southeast at 25 mph. Some Bowie residents reported felled trees after the storm struck.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of the weather.

Anne Arundel County was under a Tornado Warning for over an hour until 6:45 p.m., while Prince George’s County’s warning expired around 6 p.m.

Talbot and Queen Anne’s County on the Eastern Shore were under a tornado warning until 7 p.m.

If your area is under a Tornado Warning, follow these guidelines:

ON THE FIELD: Annie Rose at storm damage in Bowie.

Heavy downpours will likely bring us over a quarter-inch of rain Tuesday, and some of these may produce flooding and wind damage mainly across areas north of Baltimore and Caroline Co. on the Eastern Shore, but the chance of widespread severe weather is non-existent for the rest of today.

Heat and humidity will help fuel the storms.

Temperatures soared to around 90°, but it will be a sticky 90° that feels more like 95°.

Thunderstorms are possible through Friday with a few showers in store for Saturday.

We finally dry out for Sunday.

