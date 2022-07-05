ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour de France stage 4 LIVE: Result as Wout van Aert makes solo charge to win in Calais

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkGAk_0gV2zG6400

Wout van Aert extended his overall lead in the Tour de France when he finished off some sterling team work to win the fourth stage on Tuesday.

The Jumbo Visma rider left all his rivals gasping for air on the final hill of the 171.5-km ride from Dunkirk after his Jumbo Visma team’s brutal acceleration blew apart the peloton.

The Belgian jumped away from a skimmed pack with less than 12km left in the short ascent of the Cote du Cap Blanc Nez and never looked back to clinch his seventh individual stage win on the Tour.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen took second place with France’s Christophe Laporte finishing third, eight seconds behind according to provisional timings.

Follow all the latest updates from stage 4 of the Tour de France below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Africa vs Wales LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as Josh Adams try and Gareth Anscombe conversion make history

Replacement fly half Gareth Anscombe kicked a late conversion from the touchline as Wales claimed their first ever away victory in South Africa with an error-strewn 13-12 success over a much-changed Springboks at the Free State Stadium.Wing Josh Adams crossed for the only try of the game with two minutes left on the clock, leaving Anscombe with a difficult conversion to win the game, but he landed the ball through the centre of the posts to make history for Wayne Pivac’s side.Stand-in captain Handre Pollard kicked four penalties for a Boks side that had 14 changes in their starting XV from the first test win and never found any fluency in a game where they mostly dominated territory until the final 10 minutes.The third and deciding test in the series will be played in Cape Town next Saturday.Follow all the reaction below with our live blog:
WORLD
The Independent

Ellen White and England chasing ‘big performance’ as Norway provide tough test

Ellen White says England are looking to put in a “really big performance” when they take on Norway on Monday in their second Euro 2022 group game.The tournament hosts opened their campaign on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford in front of a competition-record crowd of 68,871.Echoing boss Sarina Wiegman’s post-match comments, White has said there are “things we could definitely improve on” from that display as the Lionesses prepare to take on a Norway outfit who beat Northern Ireland 4-1 at St Mary’s in their opener on Thursday.Ahead of Monday’s contest at the Amex Stadium,...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasper Philipsen
Person
Christophe Laporte
Person
Wout Van Aert
People

Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal might be one of the sport's most decorated athletes, but despite the Grand Slam champion's widespread recognition, little is known about his wife Mery "Xisxa" Perelló. The couple dated for 14 years before tying the knot in October 2019, and have remained relatively quiet about...
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

There Is a Silver Lining Behind Rafael Nadal’s Sudden Withdrawal From Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England—When Rafael Nadal calls an impromptu press conference late in the evening during a Grand Slam, the chances for good news are slim. It was the case Thursday, when the 22-time Grand Slam champion told reporters he was withdrawing from Wimbledon before a much-anticipated semifinals clash against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear that was aggravated during a five-set marathon victory over Taylor Fritz in the previous round.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peloton#Team Work#The Tour De France#Dunkirk#Belgian
The Independent

Wimbledon day 13: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina do battle for first grand slam

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take centre stage at Wimbledon on Saturday and one will become a grand-slam winner for the first time.Both had failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals of a major before this week but have produced excellent runs and can create history for the countries they are representing.Jabeur, of Tunisia, could become the first female grand-slam winner from an Arab country and the continent of Africa while Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched international allegiances in 2018, will try to be the first Kazakhstani to secure major singles’ success in the sport.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semi-final with Nick Kyrgios due to abdominal injury

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to injury.Nadal played through pain and defied the pleas of his family to quit during his five-set win over Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The 36-year-old revealed an abdominal injury had got “much worse” during Wednesday’s match, with the Spaniard unsure if he would be fit enough to face Kyrgios on Friday.Nadal underwent a scan on Thursday and although he appeared on the practice courts at the All England Club that afternoon and took part in a light session, he later confirmed at a press conference that he...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wout Van Aert takes stage eight Tour glory as Tadej Pogacar extends lead

Wout Van Aert and Tadej Pogacar once again took the glory on stage eight of the Tour de France as Van Aert snatched his second victory of the week and Pogacar extended his lead in the yellow jersey.After hopes of a breakaway success were extinguished as the race moved into Switzerland, Van Aert had the power to beat Michael Matthews in an uphill sprint to the Olympic Stadium in Lausanne, but Pogacar, ever hungry for success, was in the mix too as he came home in third.And such is the appetite of a rider who has been compared to “The...
CYCLING
The Independent

What time is Argentina vs Scotland today?

Scotland will be desperate to bounce back from an opening Test defeat and keep the series alive when they face Argentina at Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta on Saturday (kick-off 8.10pm BST). Los Pumas opened up a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series by winning 26-18 in Jujuy last...
RUGBY
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton says it is ‘mind-blowing’ that people cheered his 140mph crash

Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at Max Verstappen’s supporters by saying it is “mind-blowing” they cheered his crash at the Austrian Grand Prix.Hamilton ended up in the tyre wall after he lost control of his Mercedes at 140mph in qualifying on Friday night.The British driver, who started ninth and finished one place higher in Saturday’s sprint race, emerged unscathed from the accident. But not before Verstappen’s orange-clad army had celebrated his demise.Hamilton's qualifying ends in the barriers 💥😖#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vue7GDQYJm— Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022“I don’t agree with any of that, no matter what,” said Hamilton. “A driver could...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 sprint race LIVE: Max Verstappen claims victory in short Saturday race at Austrian Grand Prix

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively. Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.Follow all the latest reaction after Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘Words are a struggle’ for Simone Magill after tournament-ending injury

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill says “words are a struggle right now” after her Euro 2022 tournament was ended by an ACL injury.Magill, who only joined Aston Villa last week, faces a long spell on the sidelines after being injured in Northern Ireland’s 4-1 defeat to Norway on Thursday.The 27-year-old came off with just over 10 minutes remaining of Northern Ireland’s maiden game at a major tournament, with scans on Friday confirming her competition was over.The fans you were absolutely incredible Thursday night, you make me so proud and honoured to wear the shirt, I had a tear in my...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Argentina vs Scotland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch summer tour

Scotland will be desperate to bounce back from an opening Test defeat and keep the series alive when they face Argentina at Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta on Saturday (kick-off 8.10pm BST).Los Pumas opened up a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series by winning 26-18 in Jujuy last weekend - leading 18-6 at half-time after scoring two tries in five minutes.Scotland drew level with two quickfire tries through Mark Bennett and Rory Hutchinson after the break but Gonzalo Bertranou immediately put Michael Cheika’s troops back in front and an Emiliano Boffelli penalty with ten minutes to go put the...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

734K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy