ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sussex cricket club ditches all-white kit to ease period worries

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XayVY_0gV2z4ab00

A cricket club in Sussex has ditched its traditional white kits in a move to ease women’s worries about their periods showing.

Lewes Priory CC said it wanted to make women and girls feel more comfortable when playing the sport while on their period.

It is believed to be the first club in the UK to swap the all-white look for a black kit instead.

The decision came after discussions with gender inclusion consultants, as it looked to make its kits more inclusive.

Susie Lanaway, women’s captain at the club, told The Daily Telegraph : “It’s well known that girls stop playing sports as they become teenagers and women. There’s nothing less tempting than playing in whites when you have your period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSS9t_0gV2z4ab00

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our junior girls to carry on playing as they get older, and a really easy way of doing that is dropping whites, so they aren’t put off by the prospect of having their periods and having to wear white trousers.”

Both the women’s team and the juniors teams, including the mixed team, will wear black shirts and dark trousers.

Kevin Ives, chairman of Lewes Priory said: “One team, one kit, one club sums up our whole approach. We want girls and boys to come here, play cricket and to love the game as much as we do. The switch to coloured kit is a really important part of the work we are doing towards our goal to be a truly inclusive club.”

The change comes days after a tennis star revealed the “pressure” of playing Wimbledon while on your period .

British tennis player Alicia Barnett said that suffering from a “really heavy” period affected how she played in the qualifying matches of the tournament.

“I love the tradition of all-whites and I think we will handle it pretty well,” she said on Saturday.

“I think being on your period on the tour is hard enough, but to wear whites as well isn’t easy.”

She added that being on her period made her “stressed” while playing.

She continued: “Obviously, you’re trying to play world-class tennis but it’s really hard when you’re PMS-ing and you feel bloated and tired.”

Lewes Priory Club plays at the the Stanley Turner Ground in Lewes, East Sussex.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#Girls And Boys#East Sussex#Lewes Priory Cc
The Independent

Richard Gleeson debut heroics in vain as India thrash England to seal T20 series

India moved into an unassailable lead in their Twenty20 series against England, who produced another feeble batting display after Richard Gleeson made a spectacular start to his international career.Aged 34, Gleeson became the oldest England debutant since Paul Nixon in 2007 and snared the princely wickets of India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to finish with three for 15.Chris Jordan collected four for 27 but India’s 170 for eight was sufficient to claim a 49-run win at Edgbaston and with it a 2-0 series lead with one to play on Sunday as England’s batters capitulated.Having limped to...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Saudi cash-grabbing golf rebel Ian Poulter suffers humiliation at the Scottish Open after shooting nightmare eight-over-par round - having fought in court just for the right to play and angering his fellow players

Ian Poulter endured a day to forget on Thursday at the Scottish Open - in a week when he won his legal battle to participate in the event following the ban handed to him for signing up to the rebel LIV Golf tour. Englishman Poulter, 46, had a horror first...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Risque jokes, sneaky ciggies with Jeremy Clarkson and a secret love of garden gnomes: As Camilla dresses her Jack Russells for Country Life's 'girls in pearls', a TV doc gives an insight into the Duchess of Cornwall's innate sense of fun

It is a story of childhood vengeance which is yet to be forgotten more than half a century on. As a child, the Duchess of Cornwall, fresh from a row with her younger sister Annabel, stole her teddy bear and buried it under the roses in her grandmother’s garden.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Minister who made rude gesture says ‘I had reached the end of my tether’

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns has admitted she “should have shown more composure” after making a rude gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street.Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.She said she stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years, including two death threats in recent weeks.pic.twitter.com/eiXdMLD0cw— Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) July 9, 2022“I should have shown more composure but am only human,” she added.Commons Leader Mark...
U.K.
The Independent

More to come from Scotland, warns Gregor Townsend after rout of Argentina

Gregor Townsend warned Argentina that Scotland were just “scratching the surface” after levelling their three-match Test series with a comprehensive 29-6 success in Salta.Scotland ran in four tries through Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson and scored 21 unanswered second-half points as Los Pumas were blown away on Independence Day in Argentina.The series will now be decided in Santiago del Estero next Saturday, with head coach Townsend insisting the best is yet to come from Scotland.A brilliant victory in Salta. 2⃣1⃣ unanswered second half points from Gregor Townsend's men. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/maqhpPPeeI— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 9, 2022“There’s...
RUGBY
The Independent

Scotland run in four tries to level series against Argentina

Scotland levelled their three-match Test series against Argentina with a commanding 29-6 victory in Salta.Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson scored tries as Gregor Townsend’s side bounced back from their first Test defeat in style.Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson contributed nine points with the boot as a home crowd that had celebrated Independence Day in Argentina before kick-off and were in party mood fell silent.A brilliant victory in Salta. 2⃣1⃣ unanswered second half points from Gregor Townsend's men. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/maqhpPPeeI— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 9, 2022Scotland had trailed 6-3 before Watson gave them a narrow advantage three...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

735K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy