Gov. Murphy to unveil new, updated gun safety legislation later today

Gov. Phil Murphy will unveil new and updated gun safety legislation later today.

After hearing of the indefensible sneak attack on the innocent victims attending a parade in Illinois, Gov. Murphy tweeted, “"Not even a parade on the Fourth of July celebrating our nation's independence is immune from our nation's gun violence epidemic."

The measures seek to regulate ammunition sales, require firearm dealers to sell microstamping-enabled firearms, prohibit certain .50 caliber rifles, requires gun owners who move from out of state to register their firearms and obtain a new firearm purchaser identification card, mandate training to obtain that card, which must be renewed every 10 years and give the attorney general power to bring legal action against gun manufacturers and retailers.

The mass shooting Monday in Illinois marked at least the 308th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the nonprofit organization Gun Violence Archive.