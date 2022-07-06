ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

3 dead, 24 wounded in July 4, overnight shootings across NYC

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

More than two dozen people were shot, three fatally, in incidents of gun violence across New York City on the July 4th holiday and into Tuesday.

The victims were struck in 14 separate shootings, including 13 who were shot after 8 p.m. -- 10 of them in just three incidents.

Additionally, six more people were struck by gunfire overnight Monday into Tuesday.

One of those deadly incidents was in the Bronx, where 62-year-old John Edwards was shot in the chest on Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx around 10:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital, while a 23-year-old man shot in the leg is in stable condition.

A third victim in that shooting, a 26-year-old man wounded in the right arm, arrived via private means to St. Barnabas and is listed in stable condition.

Preliminarily, police do not believe Edwards, a military veteran who lives nearby, was the intended target of the gunfire.

The suspect appeared to instead be targeting the two other shot men, both of whom have criminal records, in a drive-by from a white Ford Taurus.

The vehicle was later recovered and an 18-year-old is being questioned, but no charges have been filed.

Edwards was described as a father figure on the block, someone they all looked up to and someone they could always count on.

He was also a former seasonal city parks department employee. He had last worked for the city in 2018.

Now, there is a growing vigil now outside of his home.

Rachel Sanchez knew him for 20 years and considered him family.

"He was the man," she said. "He was the man. Every cookout, cooking out. You need your car wash, he's going to clean it. You need the pump open, he going to open it. You need your window fixed, he going to fix it. You needed your heart fix, he was gonna fix that too."

Police say at least 27 people were shot in total Monday into Tuesday, including two men who were killed when gunfire rang out inside a bodega in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. inside Spring Creek Food Mart on Loring Avenue in East New York. Police have recovered surveillance video from the bodega that showed the victims and the suspects involved in a gunfight.

Three men were shot, and a 21-year-old wounded in the head was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An 18-year-old who was shot in the torso is expected to survive.

A good Samaritan, Nazeria Blake, spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager on her decision to help save that 18-year-old victim.

More than two dozen people were shot, three fatally, in incidents of gun violence across New York City on the July 4th holiday and into Tuesday. Stacey Sager spoke with a good Samaritan who helped one of the shooting victims.

"Immediately I called 911, called the cops and I told them you all gotta get here as soon as possible," Blake said. "I said this young man's been shot in his chest and he's bleeding out."

One man was taken into custody at the scene, but charges have yet to be filed. Others are still being sought.

The shooting seems to stem from a gang dispute, police say.

Additionally, four people were shot in a playground in Rochdale, Queens, around 10:15 p.m.

The victims, three men and a woman, were shot in the legs and arms and are all expected to survive.

Overall, there were 38 shooting incidents with 52 victims over the holiday weekend, Friday through Monday.

There were nine homicides compared to eight over same four days in 2021.

There have been 213 homicides so far this year in New York City, down 10.12% from 237 homicides in 2021.

ALSO READ | Good Samaritan tries to save man seen jumping in Hudson River

A Good Samaritan tried to save a man seen jumping into the Hudson River.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 11

Saphire P.
4d ago

NY mayor is a Joke! Thank God I Enjoyed the 4th with my family. Traveled safely on NY brooklyn trains and buses, got home a little after midnight with no problems of Crimes! Coney Island Crowded but no problems!

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Rolex robbers target men in NYC

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a pair of men wanted in connection with Rolex robberies in Midtown Manhattan. The first took place at about 3 a.m. on 8th Ave. A 50-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a man walked up and offered to sell him narcotics. When the man refused, the robber forcefully removed his Rolex wristwatch and ran off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Food fight: Three women arrested for brawl over $1.75 for sauce

NEW YORK — Chaos erupted inside a New York City restaurant when customers became violent after they were told there was a charge for dipping sauce for their French fries. Video posted online shows the violent food fight that took place over the July 4 holiday weekend at Bel-Fries on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Employees were left traumatized by the chaos that began just after 4 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Nancy Newsome, 56, Murdered

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, who is wanted in connection to a homicide, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct / PSA #8 in the Bronx. On Friday, June 24,...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Edwards
Daily News

Women crashes SUV at Brooklyn’s Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

A woman crashed her SUV outside a Brooklyn hospital on Friday, injuring herself and others after picking up the vehicle from the valet, witnesses said. Onlookers said the driver had just picked up her SUV in the parking lot of Wyckoff Heights Medical Center when she lost control, careened onto a sidewalk and plowed into another SUV. ”She lost control of the car, and hit the car that was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

3 found fatally shot or stabbed in vehicles across NYC over 45-minute span

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Three men were found dead—either shot or stabbed—in vehicles across New York City over the span of 45 minutes Wednesday night. The deaths followed a bloody Fourth of July weekend in the city that left a half-dozen people dead and dozens more wounded. From July 1 to July 4, 51 people were wounded, six of them mortally, in 36 shootings across the city, according to the NYPD. That’s compared to 27 shootings in which 32 people were wounded, seven mortally, during the same four-day period in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#A Gunfight#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#St Barnabas Hospital#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

2 people stabbed in Brooklyn: FDNY

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11)– Two people were stabbed in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred near 93rd Street and Rutland Road in East Flatbush at around 1:13 p.m., according to the FDNY. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown. Video from the scene shows paramedics assisting two […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Man wanted in deadly Reading shooting arrested in NYC

READING, Pa. - A man wanted in a deadly shooting in Reading has been nabbed in New York City. Authorities tell 69 News Deivis Gutierrez Garcia was arrested Wednesday. They say they're working to bring him back to Berks County. Police say he shot his girlfriend's ex, Jackson Reyes Negron,...
READING, PA
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy