Gas prices have not changed too much over the last week, but a slight decline in prices is still an improvement.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.80, according to AAA.

The average price in New York state is at $4.89, while Long Island's average is $4.80.

That is 10 cents down from a week ago, but it is still $1.62 more than residents were paying this time last year.