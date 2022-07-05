Why the Blue Jackets should consider drafting Simon Nemec, a puck-moving defenseman

At just 18 years old, Simon Nemec represented Slovakia at every possible level of international hockey this season.

In addition to playing in Slovakia's top pro league, the Tipos Extraliga, Nemec was a member of the U18 national team, Slovakia's bronze-medal Olympic team and played at the men's World Championships. In total, he put up 58 points in 83 games across all levels this year — impressive production for a teenage defenseman who spent the majority of his season competing against men.

In this draft class, Nemec and Czech defenseman David Jiricek are neck-and-neck as the top two defensemen, and both could be drafted inside the top five.

As the Blue Jackets prepare to make their selections at sixth and 12th overall on Thursday, here's what to know about Nemec, who ranks third on NHL Central Scouting's list of European skaters:

Position: Defense

Height, weight: 6-1, 192

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia

Team (League): HK Nitra (Tipos Extraliga)

2021-22 point totals: One goal and 25 assists in 39 games

NHL draft:Everything you need to know about the Blue Jackets at the 2022 NHL draft

What are Simon Nemec's strengths?

Fellow Slovakian draft prospect Juraj Slafkovsky is probably a little bit biased, but he didn't mince words when asked about Nemec at the combine.

"I would say best d-man in this draft," Slafkovsky said. "Really good hockey IQ and everything. He can pass the puck, shoot the puck. He’s a good guy and that’s important."

As Slafkovsky said, Nemec's hockey IQ is the strongest part of his game. He's always scanning the ice, often before he even receives the puck, and he has an innate sense of where the play his going and where to find his teammates. He pairs that IQ with strong skating ability and a willingness to carry the puck, making him a valuable weapon in offensive transition.

Nemec regularly activates into the rush as the puck moves up the ice, becoming almost a fourth forward at times as he gives his team multiple options. Whether he carries the puck himself or makes a breakout pass to a teammate, he shows an understanding of where the high-percentage plays are and rarely takes unnecessary risks.

He's not an electric, overly creative offensive player, but he makes the correct play more often than not and consistently makes the simple plays look effortless. It's a mature style, and one that will carry him into an effective NHL role, even if he doesn't become a top offensive player at the NHL level.

What are Simon Nemec's weaknesses?

As is common for young, offensive-minded defensemen, Nemec's defensive game is his largest weakness. He often plays very large gaps when defending the rush, which gives the opposing forwards too much time and space to get around him and make plays toward the net.

In the defensive zone, he can appear tentative, which is in contrast to how he plays on the offensive side of the puck. His high hockey IQ means he understands how to follow the play, but he gets lost at times and can get caught puck-watching.

Nemec's skating and intelligence should enable him to fix these flaws in time, but he will need to grow in these areas over the next few years in order to reach his ceiling.

How would Simon Nemec fit in the Blue Jackets' system?

There isn't a team in the NHL that doesn't want a 6-1, right-shot, puck-moving defenseman, but the Jackets have a particular desire for one. After trading Seth Jones last year, Columbus is on the hunt for a defenseman to play the right side of the top pair next to Zach Werenski long-term. Nemec's defensive game needs improvement if he's going to play against top competition every night, but his projectable skating and ice awareness make it a possibility.

If Nemec doesn't quite reach his top-pair ceiling, he still projects as a valuable second-pair defenseman with puck-moving ability, and it's hard to argue against the Jackets adding a player of that caliber to their prospect pool.

Will Simon Nemec be available for the Blue Jackets?

Nemec has solidified himself as one the top six prospects in this draft, a list that also includes Slafkovsky, Shane Wright, Logan Cooley, David Jiricek and Cutter Gauthier.

The consensus top three are Wright, Slafkovsky and Cooley, though in recent days, whispers have increased that Montreal may not draft Wright with the first overall pick. If that happens, the order of the other five top players will be dramatically altered.

Regardless, it seems likely that some order of Wright, Slafkovsky and Cooley will be the first three players off the board. If Seattle takes Gauthier at No. 4, Philadelphia will likely be choosing between Nemec and Jiricek at No. 5, meaning the other of the two defensemen would be available for the Jackets at No. 6. Industry consensus appears to lean slightly toward Jiricek being drafted before Nemec, but it's nearly a coin flip between the two at this point.

If Seattle were to take a defenseman at No. 4, either Nemec or Jiricek, Philadelphia would likely take Gauthier, once again leaving the other of the two defensemen for Columbus. If the consensus proves true and Jiricek is drafted before Nemec, Nemec could well be there for the Jackets at No. 6, but there's a nearly-equal chance that Nemec is drafted before Jiricek and thus off the board by the sixth pick.

How long until Simon Nemec is ready for the NHL?

The Slovakian Extraliga isn't the most challenging professional league, so while Nemec has been playing pro hockey against men for the last two seasons, he'll likely need at least a year in the AHL or a stronger European pro league, like the Swedish Hockey League or the Finnish Liiga, to prepare for the NHL. An additional consideration is the smaller ice in North America, which could be a vote in favor of Nemec playing in the AHL.

Nemec also could stand to gain strength, much like nearly every 18-year-old player, so an additional year of development will aid him in that area as well.

Get more Columbus Blue Jackets news by listening to our podcasts

@baileyajohnson_