ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Networking Pick of the Week – Fire on the Beach

By RINewsToday
rinewstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fire On the Beach Get-Together will be held on Friday, July 8th, 6-11pm....

rinewstoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Magazine

Eight Top-Tier Restaurants to Try in Newport Right Now

Chart a course for all the seafood you can swallow, plus spicy shrimp rangoons and lick-your-plate desserts. Newport might be famous for its Gilded Age mansions, pristine beaches, and bustling Thames Street, but there are definitely other reasons to give in to the tidal lure of this Ocean State spot. Namely: Cali-Mex cuisine, luxe French fare, and raw-bar hopping while you soak up the sunset over the sea. Savor all these and more as you flow down this list of eight spots that make waves in this seaside city.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

2 men charged for posting white nationalist posters in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men are facing charges after posting white nationalist recruitment posters in East Providence last month. Stephen Farrea, 32, of Portsmouth and Austin Conti, 26, of Yuma, Arizona, were charged with obstruction of an officer in execution of duty and for violating a city ordinance posting signs to poles.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather Today, July 7, 2022 – John Donnelly

A weak low pressure area forms over the central Appalachians and swings out to sea south of us, so we’ll be spared any rain. We’ll see some scattered cloud cover on a southeasterly breeze, but that’s about it. High in the upper 70’s with lower dewpoints, after a morning low in the mid 60’s.
JOHNSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Beach#Englund
rimonthly.com

The New Clementine’s in East Greenwich Is Worth the Wait

When Warren and Jess Sternberg closed the doors to Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream in East Greenwich for the season last fall, none of their customers knew it was the last time they’d visit the original Main Street location. But all good things must come to an end, and...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, RI
State
Rhode Island State
CBS Boston

Fall River man robbed, shot to death while visiting Mexico

FALL RIVER -  21-year-old Luis Miguel of Fall River was visiting Culiacan, Mexico last week when his mother Rosana Gomez said he was assaulted, robbed, and shot to death. Miguel's neighbors on Dover St. in Fall River told WBZ-TV he was considering getting married while on his trip. "Luis was one of a kind. He made a lot of friends here," said John Botelho, who coached Luis Miguel during his Little League years. "It's sad because he was such a good kid, always wanted to play baseball, never missed a practice, never missed a game." Botelho coached Miguel until he was 16. After he aged out, Miguel stuck around the area. "He was the best kid you could ever meet," said neighbor Denise Pyers. "The best kid in the neighborhood. Always greet you like, 'Hey good morning! Have a good day.' He was the best kid ever." Friends of Miguel tell WBZ-TV that he complied with the robbers, but they still shot him. Pyers said Miguel worked at the Amazon Facility and graduated from Durfee High School. Neighbors say his mother lives in Mexico now. The whole family still doesn't have a lot of answers as to how the events took place.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Council President: ‘Dangerous’ Fireworks Intolerable

New Bedford City Council President Ian Abreu has had enough of people whose careless use of fireworks threatens life and property. Abreu said illegal fireworks ignited several fires on Monday night, one of which destroyed some 40 feet of protected seagrass on West Rodney French Boulevard at West Beach. He said fireworks sparked another fire at Victory Park, where the Poor Farm once stood.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

New Chick-fil-A opens in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A new Chick-fil-A location opened in Fall River Wednesday. The restaurant is located in Southcoast Marketplace on William S. Canning Boulevard. A Chick-fil-A spokeswoman said that the new location is expected to create about 130 new jobs in the city. The new location is...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Road in warren to temporarily close for 4 months

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A road in Warren is scheduled to temporarily close for four months starting Thursday. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is closing Schoolhouse Road over the Warren Reservoir. Stretching from Serpentine Road to Kinnicutt Avenue. During the closure, RIDOT will replace old drainage pipes under...
WARREN, RI
FUN 107

Clinging Jellyfish Warning Issued by Rhode Island DEM

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) is putting residents on high alert for tiny, dime-sized jellyfish that can pack a serious sting. Known as clinging jellyfish because of the sticky pads on their tentacles that allow them to anchor to seagrasses and seaweeds, they have been spotted in several Rhode Island ponds already this season.
ANIMALS
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of man killed outside of Massachusetts Country Club

Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office have joined Randolph Police in the investigation into a fatal shooting at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, in a parking area near the Mojito Country Club on Mazzeo Drive in Randolph. Two adult males wounded in...
RANDOLPH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy