Boris Johnson did not remember being told about Chris Pincher allegation in 2019, minister says – UK politics live

The Sun’s Harry Cole says there is talk of two ministers resigning tonight.

Cole does not say who his sources are. They could be Quince and Freer. But it is also the case that when No 10 fears people are about to resign, they sometimes brief out the names in the hope of bouncing the potential dissidents into expressions of loyalty.

Boris Johnson has been in the Commons tearoom today speaking to Tory MPs. Simon Hoare , the Conservative chair of the Commons Northern Ireland affairs committee, says it is too late for him to promise to change his ways.

The Conservative MP Anthony Mangnall is urging cabinet ministers to mount a coup against Boris Johnson. Mangnall, MP for Totnes, voted against Johnson in the no confidence ballot.

There were a lot of Tories making similar appeals just after the two byelections defeats in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton. They were ignored, but this time the mood is more ominous for the PM.

Boris Johnson is recording a pooled TV interview, Sky’s Sam Coates reports.

Minister prompts laughter in House of Lords as he tells them of 'robust system for upholding public standards'

The statement that Michael Ellis, the Cabinet Office minister, read out to MPs as he answered the urgent question about standards in public life was particularly pompous and circumlocutionary. “We are fortunate in this country to have a sophisticated and robust system for upholding public standards,” Ellis told MPs. “That system is multi-faceted; it is made up of interlocking and complementary elements.” You can read the rest of it in its glory on the Hansard website .

After an urgent question in the Commons, a minister in the House of Lords reads out the same statement, word for word, before taking questions. Lord True, a Cabinet Office minister, read Ellis’s statement to peers this afternoon and as he opened they responded by laughing. They seemed to find the line about “a sophisticated and robust system for upholding public standards” particularly amusing. Even Natalie Evans, the leader of the Lords sitting alongside True, seemed to see the funny side.

This is from Insider’s Henry Dyer.

At the afternoon Downing Street lobby briefing the prime minister’s spokesperson confirmed that the allegations about Chris Pincher that were raised with Boris Johnson at the time of the reshuffle in February, when he was made deputy chief whip, were not the same as the Foreign Office ones from 2019 revealed this morning. Including the allegations from last week, that triggered Pincher’s resignation, that meant there were three incidents that had led to some form of government process, the spokesperson said.

My colleague Jessica Elgot says the mood among Tory MPs today is worse than it was on the day of the no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

According to the Sun’s Noa Hoffman, some Tory MPs are planning to resign as parliamentary private secretaries (PPSs) over the latest developments in Pinchergate.

The Scottish government has published an 18-page document setting out the case it is making to the supreme court explaining why it is asking for a ruling as to whether its Scottish independence referendum bill is lawful under devolution law. The reference to the court comes from Dorothy Bain , the lord advocate (the Scottish government’s chief law officer) and in her filing she said:

The Scottish government, the Scottish parliament and the people of Scotland and the wider United Kingdom ought to have clarity on the scope of the relevant reservations on this issue of fundamental constitutional importance. Being questions of law, only this court can provide that clarity and unless the issue is judicially resolved there will remain uncertainty and scope for argument about the powers of the Scottish parliament. That is not in the best interests of the people of Scotland or of the United Kingdom. In these circumstances, the lord advocate has determined that it is appropriate for her to obtain a judicial determination from the supreme court. Accordingly, the lord advocate makes this reference, in exercise of her retained functions, under paragraph 34 of Schedule 6 of the Scotland Act. It is the first time this power has been exercised by the lord advocate. That is a measure of the fundamental importance of the issue and its exceptional nature.

Downing Street has released its readout of Boris Johnson’s call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainiain president. It suggests Johnson had an upbeat message for his ally. No 10 said:

The prime minister updated on the latest UK military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks. The prime minister said the world was behind Ukraine, and he believed President Zelenskiy’s military could retake territory recently captured by Putin’s forces.

Conservative MPs are escalating their campaign for a second no- confidence vote in Boris Johnson in the light of the latest developments in the Chris Pincher scandal, ITV’s Paul Brand reports.

Lord Kerslake , the former head of the civil service, told Radio 4’s World at One that Downing Street’s handling of the Chris Pincher affair showed a “pattern of constantly trying to mislead, confuse stories and not come clean when the issue arises”.

He also praised Simon McDonald - who as Lord McDonald is a fellow peer - saying his letter was a “model of clarity”. Kerslake said:

It’s very unusual for a former civil servant to write in this way and I can’t think of many examples where it’s happened. I actually welcome the letter - it is a model of clarity in what has been days of changing stories and indeed inaccuracies from No 10, so we do now have a clear picture of what happened in the Foreign Office and it is incumbent on the government to be much clearer themselves on the set of events here.

In fact, McDonald’s letter is not a model of clarity in all respects. He sets out very clearly why he thinks No 10 has not been telling the truth about what Boris Johnson knew about Chris Pincher’s past conduct when he made him deputy chief whip. But he does not explain whether he is writing to Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, primarily about Pincher (who is named as the subject of the letter) or about No 10 (the main subject of the letter). He does not explain whether he wants Stone to investigate what happened in 2019 (which he investigated himself), or other Pincher allegations. And he says that Pincher “deceived me and others in 2019”, without explaining what that means. Is he saying Pincher deceived him because he said he would not repeat the inappropriate behavour, when he went on to do so? Or is he saying Pincher withheld other information at the time?

Ministers to start holding regular press conferences on government's plan for economy

At the Downing Street lobby briefing the prime minister’s spokesperson said Boris Johnson and other ministers would start holding regular press conferences to publicise what they are doing to help people with the cost of living. Summing up what Johnson told ministers at the start of cabinet, the spokesperson said:

The prime minister added that tackling inflation and addressing cost of living pressures will remain the top priority which is why we will be holding regular government press conferences over the next six months to explain the details of different elements of the government’s plan for the economy.

The idea is modelled on what happened during the pandemic, when the daily press conferences from Downing Street where watched by large numbers of people, and generally seen as an important source of information.

But what made the Covid press conferences particularly compelling were the contributions from the scientific experts. With regard to the cost of living crisis, it is not clear who would or could perform the Chris Whitty role, giving added credence to government policy.

Johnson is not expected to take all the press conferences himself, but he is expected to do some of them and this might create its own problems. Johnson is not regarded by many voters now as a trusted source on anything very much, but he is particularly weak on economic policy, a subject on which he has limited knowledge or interest. George Osborne , the former Tory chancellor, says as much in a comment quoted in Howard Davies’s gossipy and insightful new book, The Chancellors. Osborne told Davies:

Boris Johnson has not idea at all about budgets and fiscal policy. When I dealt with him on London’s budgets he did not know the difference between £10m and £100, though his spending ideas were not ridiculous. As prime minister, he will not know if the Treasury if imposing cuts or not.

From the Telegraph’s Tony Diver

'At the time that was the PM's view' - No 10 spokesperson denies misleading journalists with Pincher briefings

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman denied that he and other No 10 officials had misled reporters in firstly saying the prime minister did not know about any specific earlier allegations about Chris Pincher, or the subsequent update that any incidents he did know of had been “resolved”.

The spokesperson said:

We always seek to provide the information we have at the time. This information does take time to establish.

He confirmed Johnson was briefed in late 2019 about the complaint about Pincher’s behaviour at the Foreign Office that was upheld.

Asked why ministers and No 10 officials thus said on Friday that Johnson did know about any specific claims, the spokesperson argued Johnson had simply forgotten about a briefing he characterised as dating back “a number of years”. The spokesperson went on:

At the time, last week, that was the prime minister’s view. You will appreciate that it takes some time to establish that he was briefed, albeit we don’t think in a formal meeting, about this. That’s why we sought to update on Monday.

Asked if he planned to tell journalists the truth at the briefing, the spokesperson said he did, saying also that he did not plan to resign.

Clive Efford (Lab) uses a point of order to say that, if Boris Johnson was told about the Chris Pincher complaint in 2019, that should have been recorded in minutes of the meeting.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker, says he is confident that Efford will find ways of pursuing this question.

Chris Bryant (Lab), chair of the Commons standards committee, raises a point of order. He says Michael Ellis told MPs that the latest allegations against Chris Pincher were being investigated by the Commons. But he says the Ellis cannot know that. He says the process for investigating complaints about MPs made under the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme is entirely confidential. He says it is important to say that so that victims have confidence in using the scheme.

1.26pm BST

This statement is over. This is from David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, on what Michael Ellis said.

Ellis claims that this government does not have a problem with dishonesty. He accuses Labour of being sanctimonious.

Ellis says a “difference of recollection” does not mean that the person involved was being dishonest.

Andrew Slaughter (Lab) asks Ellis if, when he was a barrister, what he would have told a client who sought to rely on the defence that he was told something, but had forgotten. Would he put him in the witness box?

Ellis accuses Slaughter of trying to make a political point out of a serious allegation.

Chi Onwurah (Lab) says, rather than investigate when Boris Johnson has lied, whether it might save time to hold an inquiry into whether he has ever told the truth.

1.17pm BST

Back in the Commons Sarah Jones (Lab) asks Ellis if he has ever forgotten being told about a sexual harassment complaint against a fellow minister.

Ellis says that the PM has “a myriad array of urgent and pressing responsibilites”. He says Boris Johnson “may be told literally hundreds of things in any one day”. Ellis says he would be surprised if Jones has not forgotten things she has been told.

1.10pm BST

No 10 confirms PM was told about Pincher complaint in 2019 - but not in 'formal meeting'

The prime minister’s spokesperson cannot have been looking forward to today’s lobby briefing and the opening question was one of the best. “Are you planning on telling us the truth today?”

Yesterday the spokesperson told journalists that Boris Johnson was aware of some specific allegations against Chris Pincher before he made him deputy chief whip (not what they said last week), but that these were allegations that had been resolved, or where no action had been taken.

This morning it emerged that this was untrue, because Johnson had been told about a complaint about Pincher that had been upheld.

The spokesperson’s response to the opening question was “Yes”. He always provided information “available to me at the time of each briefing”, he said.

He claimed that he had not misled journalists yesterday. Asked to explain the discrepancy between yesterday’s briefing, and what was revealed this morning, the spokesperson said:

Those of you who were here at yesterday’s briefing would have heard me say that [the PM] was aware of allegations that were either resolved – and that would relate to the incident [at the Foreign Office] – or that did not progress to a complaint. And it was important to be clear on that, and that’s why I made the point of updating you all, when we had the information available to us yesterday ... As relates to this incident, a complaint was made. It was looked into through the Foreign Office processes, with support from the propriety and ethics team [in the Cabinet Office]. The complaint was upheld, albeit not dealt with as a formal disciplinary matter.

The spokesperson also said he could confirm that Boris Johnson was told about the complaint about Pincher in 2019.

I can confirm that he was briefed on that about the complaint relating to Mr Pincher in the Foreign Office which was resolved. I don’t believe that that was a formal meeting to inform him of it but I am still seeking to establish the details.

The spokesperson added that he thought the prime minister was told by “someone in the Cabinet Office” and that had been “a number of months” after the complaint was investigated.

Caroline Johnson (Con) asks if the allegations about Pincher in 2019 involved sexual assualt. If they did, he should have been sacked and the police should have been involved, she says.

Ellis says he cannot answer that. But he says it is important to respect the confidentiality of victims.

1.01pm BST

Jackie Doyle-Price (Con) says what happened in 2019 should have been enough to tell the PM that appointing Chris Pincher to be deputy chief whip was not wise. The PM could have used Pincher’s talents in another way, she says.

She says there is a need for a complete reboot of standards, and a complete reboot of the ministerial code.

In the Commons Peter Bone (Con) is speaking now. He is the first Tory to defend Boris Johnson in this session (apart from Ellis). He says opposition MPs only turn up to attack Johnson. He says his constituents are more concerned about the national insurance cut coming into force this week than in the conduct of an MP they won’t have heard of.

12.56pm BST

Sir Bernard Jenkin (Con) asked why the government kept promoting people “with the wrong attitudes or the wrong behaviours” to government.

In response, Ellis said the government might not have known someone had the wrong attitude when they were appointed. He said the government could not act on rumours.

Jenkin is a member of the privileges committee that will decide whether or not Boris Johnson lied to MPs about Partygate.

William Wragg (Con), chair of the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee, said most ministers have a sense of decency. He said they should now consider whether they could “any longer tolerate being part of a government which, for better or worse, is widely regarded as having lost its sense of direction”.

Ellis told Wragg he did not accept what he said about the government.

UPDATE: Wragg said:

[Ellis] mentions the sophisticated and robust systems for upholding standards in public life, but those systems are on the whole irrelevant if the participants have no regard for them. The question that faces the government and I would suggest my honourable and right honourable friends sat on the bench - and I notice a greater degree of propensity of Government whips rather than other ministers at this time - is for them to consider what they are being asked to say in public which changes seemingly by the hour, and I would ask them to consider the common sense of decency that I know the vast, vast majority of them have and ask themselves if they can any longer tolerate being part of a government which, for better or worse, is widely regarded of having lost its sense of direction. It is for them to consider their positions, this is not a question of systems, it is a question of political judgment and that political judgment cannot be delegated.

And Ellis replied:

[Wragg] is quite wrong. The fact of the matter is, this is a government that knows its direction and that is to serve the British people in dealing with the issues that matter to them, including cost of living, the crisis in Ukraine and those other issues including the pandemic which this prime minister and this government have dealt with in an exemplary fashion.

Johnson did not remember being told about Pincher misconduct allegation in 2019, minister claims

Michael Ellis is responding to Rayner.

He says Chris Pincher is being investigated. And he says this complaint may be investigated by the police. The sub judice rule should apply, he says.

I ask the house to accept that bearing in mind the member in question [Chris Pincher] had been reappointed to government by a previous prime minister in 2018, and then that he’d been appointed in 2019 as a Foreign Office minister and then, crucially, he was appointed for a third time in February, I doubt whether anyone could in knowledge of those facts say that this prime minister should have acted otherwise than he did. It is the morally fair thing to do in any case to assess the situation based on evidence, not unsubstantiated rumour. It is incumbent on all of us in this House, as it is in society generally, to act fairly. If there is no evidence at the time, if there is no live complaint, no ongoing investigation, surely it is not unreasonable to consider making an appointment.

He says in October 2019 officials raised concerns with Simon McDonald, permanent secretary at the Foreign Office. There was an inquiry that reported to McDonald. The exercise reported in due course.

The exercise established that while the minister meant no harm, what had occurred caused a high level of discomfort.

The minister apologised and those who complained accepted this, Ellis says. The PM was made aware of this. He was told that the permanent secretary had taken the necessary action. And so there was no question of Pincher having to leave the government.

Ellis goes on:

Last week, when fresh allegations arose, the prime minister did not immediately recall the conversation in late 2019 about this incident. As soon as he was reminded, the No 10 press office corrected their public lines.

12.44pm BST

Tories defending the indefensible, says Rayner

Angela Rayner says Michael Ellis speaks of personal responsibility. But he needs to remind the PM of his personal responsbility for what has happened.

Was Lord McDonald telling the truth?

Why was nothing done about Chris Pincher at the time. A minister of state at the Foreign Office has a sensitive role in national security.

Why was this conduct not considered a breach of the ministerial code? Why did the prime minister allow him to stay in post?

Rayner says there is no accountablity in place. The PM does not have an ethics adviser in place. There is now an “even bigger ethical vacuum” in place in Downing Street.

What message does this send about the standards of this government? When will this minister stop defending the indefensible and say enough is enough?

Cabinet Office minister urges MP not to 'prejudge' allegations under investigation

Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, asks her question.

Michael Ellis , the Cabinet Office minister, replies. He says the UK is fortunate to have mechanisms in place for upholding standards in public life.

He says he is willing to explain them. But he wants to say something about victims first.

He was a barrister for 17 years, he says. It is important that we do not prejudge any particular case, he says.

Additional rules and guidance are in place to help ensure consistency, he says.

Independent bodies are there to provide a broad oversight of standards.

Those mechanisms exist as a result of the decisions of MPs, he says.

He lists some of the bodies that maintain standards. And standards regimes are in place, he says.

He says it is “incumbent on us not to prejudge these decisions”.

The confidentiality of those who make complaints should be protected.

But he says personal responsibility is also vital.

Cabinet Office minister to answer Commons urgent question prompted by latest Chris Pincher revelation

In the Commons a Cabinet Office minister will be responding to an urgent question at 10.30am tabled by Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader. It is expected to be Michael Ellis, who by now has extensive experience defending Boris Johnson’s ethics record in the Commons. Rayner has asked for a statement “on the mechanisms for upholding standards in public life”, but in practice this is certain to focus on the Chris Pincher scandal.

12.17pm BST

This is from Dominic Cummings , Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser and now one of his fiercest critics, on the news that the PM has had another call with the Ukrainian president this morning. (See 12.10pm.)

12.16pm BST

The much-delayed Downing Street lobby briefing (see 11.54am) has now started. What is said is embargoed until it is over.

12.10pm BST

Johnson has call with Ukrainian president as No 10 faces renewed claims it lied over Chris Pincher scandal

“Hello, is that President Zelenskiy’s office? It’s Downing Street here. Prime Minister Johnson was wondering if the president is free to take a call?”

This seems to be a regular occurrencee in Kyiv and, amazingly, such calls often seem to coincide with days when Boris Johnson is facing some sort of domestic turmoil in London. No 10 has denied that Johnson reaches for the hotline to Ukraine as a distraction technique but, as the i’s Jane Merrick reported recently , the evidence to the contrary is compelling.

And, lo and behold, guess who Boris Johnson has been calling this morning. This is from Volodymr Zelenskiy.

12.00pm BST

John Penrose , the Conservative MP who resigned as the government’s anti-corruption champion over the Sue Gray report, and Boris Johnson’s response to it, says Simon McDonald’s letter is “dynamite”. He says the reset promised by No 10 after Partygate “has no credibility”.

11.54am BST

From the Daily Mail’s Jason Groves

11.47am BST

Dave Penman , general secretary of the FDA, the union representing senior civil servants, has said that it is extraordinary that Chris Pincher was allowed to remain a minister after the incident investigated in 2019. Any civil servant in the same position would have been sacked, he says.

11.42am BST

Alain Tohhurst from Politics Home has some more pictures from cabinet this morning.

11.40am BST

Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary, Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Brexit opportunities minister (right) at cabinet this morning, listening as Boris Johnson addressed his ministers.



Photograph: Justin Tallis/PA

11.38am BST

This is from my colleague Gaby Hinsliff on Dominic Raab’s interviews this morning. (See 10.37am.)

And this is from my colleague Archie Bland.

The SNP has called for an inquiry into whether Boris Johnson’s handling of the Chris Pincher affair has broken the ministerial code. In a statement referring to Simon McDonald’s letter, Brendan O’Hara , the SNP spokesperson on Cabinet Office matters, said:

This evidence from a former senior official in the Foreign Office demolishes Boris Johnson’s claims and raises serious questions over whether he has lied and broken the ministerial code. There must now be a full investigation. If the prime minister has lied, there is no question that he would have to resign. This once again places the spotlight on how utterly broken the Westminster system is and how Scotland would be better off with independence.

11.13am BST

Sir Roger Gale , the Tory MP and long-standing critic of Boris Johnson, said Simon McDonald’s letter shows the prime minister lied, PA Media reports. Gale said he will now support a change of the rules of the Conservative 1922 Committee to allow a fresh vote of confidence in the PM to go ahead within 12 months of the previous one.

Gale told the BBC:

Mr Johnson has for three days now been sending ministers - in one case a cabinet minister - out to defend the indefensible, effectively to lie on his behalf. That cannot be allowed to continue. This prime minister has trashed the reputation of a proud and honourable party for honesty and decency and that is not acceptable. It is so blatant a lie it has to be acted upon as swiftly as possible by my party.

11.09am BST

In a short blog James Forsyth , the Spectator’s political editor, says the reaction of Tory MPs to the latest Pinchergate development is “a combination of exhaustion and despair”. He says:

After Partygate, Johnson’s allies told Tory MPs that they were sorting out No 10, that there would be no more self-inflicted wounds. But the same mistakes are again being made and Tory MPs are increasingly losing patience.

11.05am BST

And this is from Adam Payne at Politics Home.

11.04am BST

From ITV’s Paul Brand

Nicola Sturgeon asked Boris Johnson to discuss a fresh referendum on independence when the two spoke by phone on Monday evening. According to a Scottish government readout of their conversation, she warned him she would not be deterred if he refused to grant one.

Downing Street has not yet issued a readout of the conversation – lobby reporters should get one at their morning briefing later. We do not know what the prime minister said in reply to Sturgeon’s request for permission to stage a referendum, under a section 30 order granted by the UK government. Johnson has yet to reply in writing to Sturgeon’s demand by letter that Holyrood gets that section 30 order.

Sturgeon’s officials said they discussed “a range of topics” in their brief conversation. That included the UK government’s decision to raid the budgets of devolved governments and other Whitehall ministries to fund £1bn in emergency military aid for Ukraine – a move the Welsh and Scottish governments said last week was a “one off”. The Scottish government said there was “shared recognition” of that contribution.

The Scottish government said:

The two leaders agreed that a heads of government meeting will take place in the near future to discuss the current cost of living crisis. Both governments will work together to develop proposals ahead of that meeting to help those most in need of support. In discussing Scotland’s future the first minister again made clear that the Scottish government is ready and willing to negotiate a section 30 order to secure a referendum on independence but reiterated that the absence of a section 30 order will not mean Scotland is refused the democratic right to choose.

Minister to answer urgent question in Commons from Labour prompted by latest Pincher revelation

The Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle , has granted a Commons urgent question on standards in public life. It will happen at 12.30pm. Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, tabled the UQ.

Michael Ellis , the Cabinet Office minister, is likely to respond on behalf of the government.

10.55am BST

One curious feature of the letter released by Simon McDonald today (see 9.14am) is that it is addressed to the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone. Stone investigates complaints about breaches of the code of conduct for MPs and, although Chris Pincher’s conduct in 2019 probably would have been in breach of the code, McDonald is really objecting to what No 10 is saying about the matter now. This is not really a matter for Stone, because it is a government matter, not a parliamentary one, and some of those involved are No 10 press officers.

In other circumstances McDonald might have written to the No 10 ethics adviser. But of course there isn’t one – because Lord Geidt resigned last month and hasn’t been replaced.

10.50am BST

Boris Johnson at cabinet this morning. Photograph: Getty Images

Key event

Dominic Raab also had a gruesome time being interviewed on ITV’s Good Morning Britain by Susanna Reid. She was not impressed by his argument that, although the complaint about Chris Pincher’s inappropriate behaviour as a Foreign Office minister was upheld, that did not mean he was “guilty”.

This is from the FT’s Robert Shrimsley.

10.37am BST

Raab reveals he did not know Johnson had been briefed on FCO complaint about Pincher in 2019

Dominic Raab , the justice secretary and deputy prime minister, was having to answer questions on Pinchergate on the media this morning and, like Thérèse Coffey (see 10.12am) , he discovered the drawbacks of going into an interview armed just with a No 10 briefing. Here are the key points.

Raab claimed that Boris Johnson had not been “directly briefed” about the complaints about Chris Pincher’s conduct that were made when Pincher was a Foreign Office minister in 2019. He made this point on BBC News (see below) and in a subsequent interview on the Today programme, where he said:

In relation to what happened in 2019, I’m not aware that the prime minister was briefed directly about it. I have discussed this with the prime minister over the last 24 hours, it is not my understanding that he was directly briefed. In relation to the 2019 allegation or complaint, whilst there was inappropriate behaviour, it didn’t trip the wire into disciplinary action.

But only a few minutes later Simon McDonald was on the Today programme himself, and he said that he knew for a fact that Johnson had been briefed. (See 10am.) McDonald said he was not surprised that Raab did not know that Johnson had been briefed on the matter “because there are compartments in government, these things are very sensitive”.

But, even though Raab may not have known at the time about Johnson being briefed, it is surprising that Johnson did not mention it himself when the two men spoke about the scandal within the last 24 hours.

Raab claimed that it was McDonald who decided “independently from me” that Pincher should not be subject to disciplinary action in 2019. He told LBC:

There was a review, an investigation if you like ... to decide whether a formal disciplinary action or an investigation and process was warranted. The review, conducted under the auspices of Sir Simon – now Lord – McDonald was that disciplinary action was not warranted. That doesn’t mean that inappropriate behaviour didn’t take place. We were clear that what happened was inappropriate, but we resolved it without going for a formal disciplinary process.

Raab said he told Pincher “in no uncertain terms” that his conduct was unacceptable.

10.12am BST

In line with what has become recent practice, Boris Johnson invited a film crew into Downing Street this morning to film his politburo-style address to his ministers. He did not mention the Chris Pincher scandal at all in the excerpt shown on Sky News just now, but instead talked up the national insurance cut coming into force this week (which does not compensate for the NI rise already introduced this year). Johnson said:

[The national insurance cut] will be in people’s pay packets from tomorrow onwards and amongst other things it is there to help people up and down the country with the cost of living. It’s part of the £37bn that we are able to spend to help people through the current pressures on food prices, on energy prices, that we are seeing. It shows that the government is firmly on the side of the British people.

Johnson also singled out Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, for praise, saying that her department got 500,000 people off welfare into work and that this saved the taxpayer billions. The PM may have felt the need to show her some generosity in the light of the wretched experience she had on Sunday trying to defend him over the Pincher affair.

Boris Johnson addressing cabinet this morning. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Former FCO chief says he had to speak out because he knew what No 10 was saying was wrong

Here are some more lines from Simon McDonald’ s interview with the Today programme this morning.

McDonald said he knew that Boris Johnson had been told at the time about the complaint about Chris Pincher’s conduct in 2019 as a Foreign Office minister. He said:

I briefed the relevant senior official in the Cabinet Office. You will understand that such complaints about ministers are very rare, very sensitive, they are dealt with at the very top level. And so I had the help and support of the Cabinet Office through the investigation. I know that the senior official briefed the prime minister in person because that official told me so at the time.

He said that he decided to speak out because he knew what No 10 was saying was wrong. He explained:

It is very unusual for a retired official to do what I have done this morning. I did it by myself, because what I have seen and read over the last few days I knew to be wrong. And you know, things get to a point where you have to do the right thing. First of all, No 10 have had five full days to get the story correct and that has still not happened. And second, I do not approve of anonymous briefings behind the scenes. If I was to do this, I should put my name to it rather than just phone a journalist and tip them off.

In the interview McDonald certainly sounded like a reluctant whistleblower. Even though McDonald was one of several permanent secretaries after Johnson came to power amid reports that they were out of favour with the new regime, top civil servants learn discretion as their default mode, and denouncing their political bosses – or former bosses – does not come easily. McDonald sounded quite reticent, and he chose his words carefully.

McDonald said that he did not think it was right to say that the allegations about Pincher’s conduct at the Foreign Office had been “resolved”. He explained:

I dispute the use of the word resolved. For me resolved is too positive a word. It sounds as though a happy and agreed conclusion was reached. No, the complaint was upheld. So to leave the impression that in some way Mr Pincher was exonerated is wrong.

Johnson 'refused to act then lied about what he knew', says Labour following latest Pincher revelation

Angela Rayner , Labour’s deputy leader, says that in the light of Simon McDonald’s letter it is now obvious that Boris Johnson “refused to act and then lied about what he knew”. In a statement she says:

Boris Johnson’s desperate attempts to cover up what he knew about sexual assault complaints against Chris Pincher before appointing him have been blown out the water. It is now clear that the prime minister knew about the seriousness of these complaints but decided to promote this man to a senior position in government anyway. He refused to act and then lied about what he knew. Boris Johnson is dragging British democracy through the muck. His appalling judgement has made Westminster a less safe place to work.

9.14am BST

Boris Johnson urged to 'own up to his web of lies' after No 10 accused of not telling truth about Pincher

Good morning. One of the oldest cliches about political scandals is that it is not the original fault that brings you down, but the cover-up, and as Boris Johnson’s administration continues its Tory sleaze re-enactment pageant, it has provided the perfect illustration.

Last week Chris Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip after reportedly drunkenly groping two men at the Carlton Club. At Westminster many people had heard rumours that Pincher may have done similar things before, and the incident immediately prompted questions as to why Boris Johnson appointed Pincher deputy chief whip in the February reshuffle in the first place.

No 10’s initial response last Friday was to say that Johnson was not aware of any allegations about Pincher’s conduct when he appointed him to the post (which gave him considerable power over Tory MPs, as well as a pastoral duty to support them). Over the last four days that line has now collapsed, to the point where any reasonable observer must conclude that Downing Street has been lying. My colleague Archie Bland has a comprehensive account of how the No 10 story unravelled in his First Edition briefing.

Related: Tuesday briefing: The PM’s changing story over Chris Pincher allegations

This morning Simon McDonald , a former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, has released a copy of the letter he has sent to the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, providing yet more evidence that No 10 has not been telling the truth. McDonald says in the summer of 2019, soon after Johnson promoted Pincher from the backbenches and made him a minister of state at the Foreign Office, officials complained about Pincher’s groping-type behaviour. (McDonald does not give details, but he says the allegations were similar to the Carlton Club ones.) The complaint was upheld and Pincher apologised, McDonald says. And when Pincher left the Foreign Office, staff did not bother with a leaving do.

Crucially, McDonald says Johnson was told about this at the time. McDonald says this shows what No 10 has been saying about what Johnson knew about Pincher – even the modified line being used yesterday – is untrue. McDonald writes:

The original No 10 line is not true and the modification is still not accurate. Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation. There was a “formal complaint”. Allegations were “resolved” only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated. To characterise the allegations as “unsubstantiated” is therefore wrong.

McDonald does not use the word “lying” in his letter, and he did not use it in his subsequent interview on the Today programme. But, when asked what No 10 needed to do now, “stop lying” was effectively what he said. He told the programme:

I think they need to come clean. I think that the language is ambiguous, the sort of telling the truth and crossing your fingers at the same time and hoping that people are not too forensic in their subsequent questioning and I think that is not working.

In response Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dem deputy leader, has said Johnson needs to “own up to his web of lies”. She said:

Lord McDonald has shone a new light on this murky cover-up. Boris Johnson needs to own up to his web of lies and finally come clean today. Every day this carries on our politics gets dragged further through the mud.

