Tigers' Eric Haase: Goes deep in Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis hit his first major league grand slam, James McCann launched a three-run homer and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night behind a splendid start from Trevor Williams. Davis set a career high with five RBIs and Williams (2-5) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the NL East leaders won easily in the opener of a four-game series to improve to 6-2 against Miami this season. Starling Marte and Davis each had three of New York’s 12 hits. Davis also scored three times and combined with McCann to give the Mets eight RBIs from the bottom two spots in their batting order. “Hitting is contagious from a team standpoint,” McCann said. “It’s not just one guy or two guys in the lineup getting the job done. If you look across the season it’s been a different guy really every day. ”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO