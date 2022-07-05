ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Eric Haase: Goes deep in Game 2

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Haase went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Game 2 of Monday's...

www.cbssports.com

Fox News

Astros come back to walk-off Royals on Yordan Alvarez's home run

After falling behind early on, Houston chipped away at Kansas City's lead before one mighty swing by Yordan Alvarez completed the Astros' biggest comeback win of the season. Alvarez homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and Houston beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Monday for its seventh straight victory.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Cole Tucker: Dumped from 40-man roster

Tucker was outrighted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Thursday and sent to Triple-A Reno. The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers by Arizona in early June and has spent the past month at Triple-A. Tucker hit .235/.297/.296 with a home run, nine RBI and four stolen bases in 22 games for Reno, so the Diamondbacks opted to remove him from the 40-man roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

Moncada leaves game with right foot contusion

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team. According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day." Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Victor Reyes: Big effort Tuesday

Reyes went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Guardians. Reyes had a major impact from the No. 9 spot in the order, helping lead the Tigers to an 11-4 win. The outfielder is now batting a robust .322 this season and he has hits in four straight games. With Austin Meadows (Achilles) currently on the injured list, Reyes has a path to regular playing time, though Willi Castro is also in the mix. Both players figure to see starts in right moving forward, with Robbie Grossman and Riley Greene holding down the other two outfield spots most days.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Carlson's tiebreaking single sends Cards over Braves in 11

ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Carlson hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 11th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Thursday night to snap their four-game losing streak. Nolan Gorman singled to begin the 11th and advance placement runner Nolan Arenado to third. Carlson’s single glanced off the glove of second baseman Phil Gosselin, and the Cardinals led 3-2. Spencer Strider dominated with a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings for the defending World Series champion Braves, who began the game 26-7 since June 1, best in the major leagues since that date. Juan Yepez’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th broke a 1-all tie for St. Louis. Matt Olson’s RBI single tied it at 2 in the bottom half.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona moves into top 15 after five-star PG Kylan Boswell reclassifies to 2022

Five-star basketball prospects reclassifying and entering college earlier than expected has become a normal thing over the years. Andrew Wiggins did it. Andre Drummond did it. Karl-Anthony Towns did it. Marvin Bagley did it. Nerlens Noel did it. Ashton Hagans did it. Wayne Selden did it. Noah Vonleh did it. Nico Mannion did it. Charles Bassey did it. R.J. Barrett did it. Jamal Murray did it. Just last year, Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates both did it. It went well for one of them, not so well for the other.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Getting maintenance day

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Unless he's used off the bench, Cabrera will put his 12-game hitting streak on hold while Harold Castro replaces him as the Tigers' designated hitter. Cabrera is likely just getting some maintenance after he made four starts in three days during the Tigers' series sweep of the Guardians while going 6-for-13 with two walks, six RBI and two runs in those contests.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Activated Thursday

France (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday. France sustained a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left elbow in late June but will rejoin the Mariners after spending just over the minimum of 10 days on the IL. The 27-year-old has posted strong results early in the year, slashing .316/.390/.476 with 10 homers, 45 RBI and 32 runs. He should reclaim an everyday role while Abraham Toro and Justin Upton see a decrease in playing time.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Austin Romine: Looks like new No. 1 catcher

Romine will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against Atlanta, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Romine is behind the plate for the third time in four games, and at least for the time being, he appears to have unseated Andrew Knizner as the Cardinals' preferred option at catcher while Yadier Molina (knee) remains on the injured list. In his first two games with St. Louis, Romine has gone 1-for-7 with a walk.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Remains out of lineup

Kim isn't in the lineup Thursday against San Francisco. Kim sat out Tuesday's series finale against the Mariners and will remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Thursday. Over his last three games, he's gone 5-for-11 with a homer, two runs, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. CJ Abrams is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns catching for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Alex Wood on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 8.0 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Scratched due to COVID-19 protocols

Pena was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Royals due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The team notably hasn't placed Pena on the COVID-19-related injured list or indicated that he tested positive for the virus. He...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Day off Thursday

Thomas isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies. Thomas will get a breather after he went 1-for-8 with two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games. Daulton Varsho is shifting to center field while Jordan Luplow starts in right.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Mets maul Marlins 10-0 behind Davis, McCann and Williams

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis hit his first major league grand slam, James McCann launched a three-run homer and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night behind a splendid start from Trevor Williams. Davis set a career high with five RBIs and Williams (2-5) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the NL East leaders won easily in the opener of a four-game series to improve to 6-2 against Miami this season. Starling Marte and Davis each had three of New York’s 12 hits. Davis also scored three times and combined with McCann to give the Mets eight RBIs from the bottom two spots in their batting order. “Hitting is contagious from a team standpoint,” McCann said. “It’s not just one guy or two guys in the lineup getting the job done. If you look across the season it’s been a different guy really every day. ”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL

