Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Unless he's used off the bench, Cabrera will put his 12-game hitting streak on hold while Harold Castro replaces him as the Tigers' designated hitter. Cabrera is likely just getting some maintenance after he made four starts in three days during the Tigers' series sweep of the Guardians while going 6-for-13 with two walks, six RBI and two runs in those contests.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO