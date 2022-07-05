ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Fire officials suspect fireworks started fire that destroyed Goshen home

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Officials suspect that fireworks are to blame for a fire that destroyed a home in Goshen late Monday night.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the Harness Estates Development on Corral Lane before 10 p.m.

In a statement, village police say an adult and two children were home at the time of the fire but got out safely.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, the preliminary report indicates it originated in the front porch area and was caused by the use of fireworks.

The flames quickly spread and engulfed the entire house. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

Village police tell News 12 the building inspector condemned the building as a total loss last night. A neighbor’s house also had heat and smoke damage.

Romesentinel.com

Two die in road rage incident on highway, troopers say

KENT, N.Y. — Two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car, according to investigators with the New York State Police. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent, which is located about 25 miles southeast of Poughkeepsie in Putnam County.
KENT, NY
CBS New York

Goshen home destroyed in fire started by dropped sparklers

GOSHEN, N.Y. -- A fireworks accident on the Fourth of July is to blame for burning down a home in Orange County, New York.It happened Monday night in Goshen.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, neighbors are coming together to help the family that lost everything.Neighbors called it a horror show as flames ripped through a home on Corral Lane around 10 p.m."Terrifying. We came around the corner, my wife and I coming from fireworks, and the front porch and the first floor was on fire. Within 15 to 20 minutes, the house was gone," neighbor Bob Shanfield said.By Tuesday morning, the...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Air fryer starts kitchen fire

MAYBROOK – An air fryer appears to have been the cause of a fire that destroyed the kitchen at a home at 108 Homestead Avenue in the Village of Maybrook. The call came in around 10 p.m. Wednesday when the young adult son of the household was home alone, said Maybrook Fire Chief Ed Protsko.
MAYBROOK, NY
1010WINS

State troopers recover unidentified body from NJ river

MAHWAH, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- New Jersey officials launched an investigation after state troopers recovered an unidentified body from a river on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Officials were called to the Ramapo River in Mahwah at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a spokesman for the state police.
MAHWAH, NJ
