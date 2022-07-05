Fire officials suspect fireworks started fire that destroyed Goshen home

Officials suspect that fireworks are to blame for a fire that destroyed a home in Goshen late Monday night.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the Harness Estates Development on Corral Lane before 10 p.m.

In a statement, village police say an adult and two children were home at the time of the fire but got out safely.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, the preliminary report indicates it originated in the front porch area and was caused by the use of fireworks.

The flames quickly spread and engulfed the entire house. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

Village police tell News 12 the building inspector condemned the building as a total loss last night. A neighbor’s house also had heat and smoke damage.