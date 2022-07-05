Humid and cloudy today; rain possible

Today will be more humid and cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says rain could move into the area later this afternoon.

Cubit says the rest of the week and into the weekend will feature temperatures in the 80s.

TODAY: Humid and cloudy with less sun. Rain showers possible in the afternoon. Highs around 83.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, shower chance both days. Cooler highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, shower chance both days. Cooler highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, highs middle 80s. Isolated thunderstorm

SATURDAY: Sunny skies, very nice. Highs lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs lower 80s.